President Of Ghana Institution Of Engineers GhIE Delivers Address

Carlien Bou-Chedid, the first female President of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE), delivered her presidential address to the members on Thursday, 16th November, 2017 at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge, Accra.

In her address, which was on the topic: “Sustainable Development: An Illusion without Disaster Risk Management”. Ing Mrs. Carlien Bou-Chedid, who is a Consulting Structural Engineer with over 30 years of experience, said that “some of the hazards that Ghana faces have caused considerable losses in other countries. They have set these countries back considerably in their development”.

She called for professionally certified infrastructure development to reduce catastrophies in times of natural disasters.

“Ghana is a developing country that is trying to enter the ranks of a developed country. But Ghana faces a dilemma. It has a growing population and must make considerable investment in infrastructure. It is also faced with hazards, both natural and manmade, which have the potential to derail its development, so it must also invest in making its infrastructure safe. Ghana must therefore properly assess its risks and there are tools that can help in this assessment process.”

Chairman for the occasion, Ing Sir Frederick K. Akwaboah (FGhIE), who is a past president of the institution, added that the topic was appropriate for engineers to deliberate upon at this crucial time when nations throughout the world have been struggling to cope with the effects of various forms of disasters in recent years.

“Countless human lives are being lost through disasters. Precious infrastructure facilities are being destroyed through such disasters. Only a few days ago, the world was shocked to learn of the havoc caused to lives and infrastructure due to the effect of earthquake in Iran and Iraq, killing over 400 people, with more than 7,000 people also said to have been injured, the world's deadliest this year,” Ing. Akwaboah said.

The programme was attended by Past President, Council members, members of the GhIE, the general public and the media.

The first 10 auctioned copies of a book, which was launched at the event, was autographed by the president of GhIE.