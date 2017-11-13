We are debtors

To the mothers who gave us their womb without rent

And husbanded us for nine months

In pain, dizziness and weary, when food tasted bitter,

Their fate unknown towards delivery and after

We are debtors

To the fathers out of whom we came

Faithful fatherly fathers who gave us our name

Fathers that we are photocopies of

From the genesis of our birth.

We are debtors

To the teachers who taught and trained our thoughts

To think, grow and developed into the lots

Teachers whose formal medicine cured our informal ignorance

Who despite our BUTs still held our hands.

We are debtors

To the true many men of God

Who keep teaching us the mind of God

Those whose counselling and prayers

Have helped us out of many failures.

We are debtors

To the fantastic faithful friends who gave us ears

And mopped our tears

Friends who are more than blood relation indeed

Who many times have provided our needs.

We are debtors

To our forefathers of blessed memory

Who are the benchmarks of our history

The John The Baptists of our century

Who prepared the way for our Christ-like entry.

We are debtors

To the lovers in whose intimate soil we daily grow

Lovers who care for us from night to cockcrow

Lovers who act as our life fertilizers

And in accident time our shock absorbers.

We are debtors to all the ALLs who have all in all helped us all

Shadrack Oteng(Poet-Shaddy)

0543970691