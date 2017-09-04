TOP STORIES
Infinix Releases Hot5 With Cinematic Experience
The leading smartphone producer, Infinix has introduced the hottest of all, the new infinix Hot5 with Dirac 3D Stereo Surrounding and front dual speaker that creates a spectacular cinematic experience that you would never expect from a smartphone device.
However, the old Hot4 which came in July this year is no different as it is noted for its perfect sound quality and excellent music playground.
When it comes to music, Hot4 is a great deal about sound quality than mobile phone manufacturers do and after years of poor-quality digital audio forced on us by terrible earbuds bundled with the phones and low-grade MP3 files, suddenly we saw a slew of top-end Hot4 packing the ability to fire out powerful sound with premium quality.
The new kid
The suspense that infinix was about to release a super-hot phone onto the market pretty caught the attention of mobile phone aficionados not long ago until the release of Hot5 with a unique cinematic experience that will blow your mind.
Infinix, one of the fast growing brands has dominance in the Ghana for the past 4years. Through its stay in the Ghanaian market, the company which is known for producing super smart phones at affordable prices has served its customers with amazing mobile phone products.
Some of the products include infinix HOT4, NOTE3, ZERO4, S2 and the recent infinix Note4 which has become the fans favorite. The Note4 has amazing features which makes it amiable among the Ghanaian youth.
Infinix promises to give its customers the best quality of phones with any model they bring to the market. This has been shown in the update of their phone models from Hot 4 to Hot 4pro, Note 3 to Note 3pro and Zero 4 to Zero 4 plus.
Specs
The amazing infinix Hot5 with the aid of the Dirac Stereo WideningTM technology, creates realistic entertainment with high-impact audio & video.
The Hot5 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat on top of XOS Chameleon powered by a MediaTek Quad-core Cortex 1.3GHz processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.
It has an 8mega pixel front camera and 5mega pixel back camera with a soft flash light to create quality images.
The 3G Network device comes with a 4000mAh high capacity battery combined with the energy-efficient XOS, provides at least 2 days usage for an average user same battery capacity found on the Hot 4.
Hot5 has a 5.5 inches HD display, a fingerprint scan to experience the convenience of secure ID access which unlocks in 0.2seconds. The smart Fingerprint key eliminates complicated passwords and provides secure unlocking, wakes dormant apps, and enables privacy control in various other applications.
Its new XOS 2.2 is an infinix exclusive customized operating system based on Android N to provide an excellent interactive experience with innovative features such as custom themes, Multi Account, and Freezer.
