Uhuru Mahama Exposed in Kenya’s August 8 Election Scam – Part 1
I said it from the get-go that it was either a great mistake or a deliberate ploy, when The Commonwealth (Institute of former British colonies and present-day dominions) dispatched Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama as Head of its Observer Mission to the August 8 Kenyan general election (See “But Mahama Never Won Any Presidential Election in Ghana” 8/10/17). In the afore-referenced opinion piece, I also observed that it was globally an open-secret that Messrs. Uhuru Kenyatta, the dynastic heir of Kenya’s First President, Mr. Jomo Kenyatta (aka Mzee Kenyatta or Joseph Kamau), and John Dramani Mahama were ideological and veritable political clones in the criminal art of poll rigging.
Well, maybe I did not put it in exactly those admittedly harsh but indisputably objective words. Actually, what I had said, among a slew of other things, was that there was a strikingly bizarre connection, or nexus, between the brutal slaying of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) director of Kenya’s Election Board (IEBC – the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission) and the mysterious passing of Mr. Mahama’s former boss and immediate predecessor, namely, President John Evans Atta-Mills. And the connection here, of course, inheres in the fact that more than 5 years on, the people of Ghana have yet to officially be told by their now former president precisely what caused the death of his predecessor but, most especially, the circumstances immediately leading to the death of President Atta-Mills on the very morning of his death.
You see, the first pronouncement of then-Vice-President John Dramani Mahama was to exultingly thank “Divine Providence” who in “His inscrutable wisdom had” auspiciously decided to shove President Atta-Mills out of the way in order to judiciously crown his arch-lieutenant “the first post-colonially born Ghanaian leader.” In the case of Mr. Kenyatta, too, the identity, or identities, of the killers of the Kenyan Election Board’s ICT director has yet to be revealed by police investigators nearly a month after, perhaps, the most epic and outrageous rigging of a general election in any African country. But even more significantly, the annulment of Kenya’s August 8 general election by that country’s Supreme Court (See “Full Summary Judgment: Kenya Election Annulment, the First in Africa” Ghanaweb.com 9/1/17).
It makes me disconsolately and traumatically ashamed to be a Ghanaian-born citizen, knowing fully well that this unprecedented precedent set by Kenya’s Supreme Court could very well have been proudly and enviably set by the William Atuguba-presided panel of the Wood Supreme Court of Ghana, in the landmark case of Akufo-Addo et al. V John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2013, or what became popularly known as Ghana’s 2012 Presidential Election Petition. In that election that flagrantly witnessed a geo-tribal Mahama clansman literally rob the now-President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of a clean electoral victory, striking forensically sustainable evidence had been presented by the now-Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and been promptly and roundly rejected by the Wood Supreme Court.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.
English Department, SUNY-Nassau
Garden City, New York
September 2, 2017
E-mail: [email protected]
