A MAN IS SAID TO BE STROUGH WHEN HE ACCEPTS HIS WEAKNESSBy: akoaso -H-H
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
President re-nominates Tolon DCE
Accra, July 25, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has re-nominated Hajia Amama Sayibu as the Tolon District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Northern Region.
A statement signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said in view of the development, the nominee was being requested to liase with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated DCEs in their areas of jurisdiction.
GNA
Politics