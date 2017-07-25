modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
President re-nominates Tolon DCE

GNA
57 minutes ago | Politics

Accra, July 25, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has re-nominated Hajia Amama Sayibu as the Tolon District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Northern Region.

A statement signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said in view of the development, the nominee was being requested to liase with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated DCEs in their areas of jurisdiction.

GNA

Politics

