37 Graduate At Oddarene Christian School
Mr. Kweku Addo, Director of Oddarene Christian School at Dansoman has hinted that graduation is a time when one must reflect on where one is coming from and going and how to get there.
Speaking at the 11th Junior Secondary School Valediction and 29thKindergarten Graduation of the school, he said for the BECE participants, this is a relevant point in their lives, as they transit into SHS, and it is his hope that they will continue to use the philosophy of the school as their guide.
On Friday, July 21, 2017, 13 students from the JHS and 24 from the Kindergarten Department passed out and he urged them to continue to be knowledgeable in the biblical beliefs and continue to respect authority as well as pursue Godly characters and be prepared to be accountable for all their actions at all times.
Kweku Addo who was very sure that the JHS graduates would gain admission to high schools reminded them not to lower their standards with regards to personal hygiene, etiquette, behavior and dressing.
He commended the parents, and thanked them for choosing Oddarene Christian School. He encouraged them to exercise patience when school fees issues arise and pleaded with them to be involved in the education process, rather than just paying the fees and not worry about their education.
Mr. Addo also commended the staff of the school for their love and dedication in grooming the kids. He announced that there would be innovative packages for the staff and parents.
“One of them will be our mode of fees collection, where every student would be required to pay half of the total fees including tuition, feeding and books on or before reopening. A discount would be awarded to parents who pay their total fees before 31st August, 2017” he expressed.
He further announced that from next academic year, there would be the modification and reactivated ‘Directors Award’, which entails exceptional students who get 90% in all subjects all year to travel with any of the directors to a country outside Ghana for a week or more.
He also urged Oddarene students not to stop studying during the holidays and watch less TV, but continue to showcase the values of the great school.
Two students, Precious Koranteng and Afi Amenya were rewarded as Best Students, while Mr. Amavi Akakpovi, a teacher and Madam Jennifer Annan who maintains tidiness in the school were also honoured for their service.
Mr. Theo Quaye, Head Master of Oddarene Christian School said the school has produced very good students and recommended it for parents in Dansoman and surrounding areas, as they have a school bus that takes the pupils from their home to school and back.
