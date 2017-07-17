TOP STORIES
A Bad person needs a fool to followBy: Boaz Akude
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Zimbabwe 377 all out, set Sri Lanka 388 to win one-off Test
Colombo (AFP) - Zimbabwe were bowled out for 377 in the second session on day four against Sri Lanka on Monday, setting the hosts an imposing 388 to win the one-off Test in Colombo.
Skipper Graeme Cremer was the last man out for 48 off left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, who returned with figures of 6-133 to take his match tally to 11 wickets.
Sikandar Raza (127) top-scored for the visitors with his maiden Test ton as the team's middle and lower-order accumulated 318 runs after being reduced to 59-5 on day three.
While Zimbabwe eye their first-ever Test win against Sri Lanka, the hosts are looking for redemption under new Test captain Dinesh Chandimal after a shock loss in the one-day series.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Zimbabwe