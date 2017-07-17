modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Zimbabwe 377 all out, set Sri Lanka 388 to win one-off Test

AFP
40 minutes ago | Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza (127) top-scored for Zimbabwe with his maiden Test ton in the one-off Test against Sri Lanka. By ISHARA S. KODIKARA (AFP/File)
Sikandar Raza (127) top-scored for Zimbabwe with his maiden Test ton in the one-off Test against Sri Lanka. By ISHARA S. KODIKARA (AFP/File)

Colombo (AFP) - Zimbabwe were bowled out for 377 in the second session on day four against Sri Lanka on Monday, setting the hosts an imposing 388 to win the one-off Test in Colombo.

Skipper Graeme Cremer was the last man out for 48 off left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, who returned with figures of 6-133 to take his match tally to 11 wickets.

Sikandar Raza (127) top-scored for the visitors with his maiden Test ton as the team's middle and lower-order accumulated 318 runs after being reduced to 59-5 on day three.

While Zimbabwe eye their first-ever Test win against Sri Lanka, the hosts are looking for redemption under new Test captain Dinesh Chandimal after a shock loss in the one-day series.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Zimbabwe

TOP STORIES

We’ll Cancel NHIA Capitation Program In A/R – Osafo Marfo

1 hour ago

N/R minister bribing DCEs Gh¢5k to unseat me – Bugri

1 hour ago

quot-img-1A Bad person needs a fool to follow

By: Boaz Akude quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line