Commentary: Black Fatherhood and the spirit of Folly
A father is a source! He was designed to be a spiritual, emotional and material provider for his family. He was designed by the Almighty to be a reflection of the presence of God upon the earth: a governor. Masculinity is a trait of fathers and was therefore intended to be a spiritual trait that portrays the workings of the Spirit of God in the hearts of males.
Only a member of the male species can be a father. When women try to do this, they ultimately degrade and pervert the institution of motherhood and contribute to another generation of young men that are clueless about manhood and fatherhood. This is a generational curse among many in the African-American, African-Canadian, Caribbean and Continental African communities today. You guessed it! This is an article that seeks to explore the workings of the spirit of folly and how it contributes to the current state of “black” fatherhood.
Man as Head versus the folly of woman as head
Contrary to the popular theme of women being heads in black households, it is written, “But I would have you know, that the head of every man is Christ; and the head of the woman is the man; and the head of Christ is God” (1 Corinthians 11:3 KJV). What qualifies a man to be head of a woman and the rightful governor of his children in their youth? The answer is simple: it is the headship of Christ, otherwise known in Hebrew as Mashiach.
A woman was never designed to lead a man. This is why the hard-headed, stubborn kind that we typically find in Western societies today, women who claim to be “both father and mother” in their households, such women demonstrate certain effects on males as they mature. Either a young male will become effeminate and emasculated through such a dominating feminine presence, or he will become a man as he rebels against a mother who refuses to submit to male headship.
In a heathen culture such as Western culture, it is common to see the lines between genders being blurred. This is very much the situation in numerous black cultures; this is why we are seeing men become women and women becoming men. And as women lead the household, so do the young men become very foolish to the extent that the next generation of fathers is plagued by the spirit of folly and effeminacy.
Sex, drugs and hip-hop and their roles in folly-ridden Fatherhood
As a preacher, I have had the opportunity to watch black women of different backgrounds do life and motherhood. As I have said before, the view is very dismal from where I am looking. Black women of the 80s and 90s generation for example, are seriously dysfunctional due to the love of sex, drugs and hip-hop, among other negative influences that bear upon how they raise children.
From observing the type of motherhood that is prevalent in black culture, we are able to get a view of why black peoples are typically undersupplied with righteous and bold leaders of the caliber of Yeshua ha Mashiach (Jesus Christ). Mothers who are whores and listen to folly-ridden music—like much of today’s hip-hop—show little moral authority when it comes to counseling their young males about such subjects. The result is that such women become the counselors of heathenism in the hearts of young men.
Just take the example of the numerous kings of ancient Yisrael—who just happen to be the forebears of some of the black peoples of today—and one may learn more about the former cycle of generational curses. It is written, “Forty and two years old was Ahaziah when he began to reign, and he reigned one year in Jerusalem. His mother's name also was Athaliah the daughter of Omri. He also walked in the ways of the house of Ahab: for his mother was his counsellor to do wickedly” (2 Chronicles 22:2-3 KJV).
Mothers counsel their young to do either wickedly or righteously. During the times of the ancient Yisraelite kings, a generational curse was perpetuated in leadership as a result of mothers teaching folly in the family unit. Hence the word of God repeatedly tells us about kings “[whose mothers were their counselors] to do wickedly”. And so it is today that we are witnessing a similar cycle being perpetuated among black peoples.
Fatherhood is not only about Material Provision!
In the mind of the average woman today, the primary role of a father—and many men foolishly accept this—is to provide materially for his children and a wife. Stupidly, such wisdom fails to acknowledge a primary truth about life. It is written, “It is the spirit that quickeneth [makes alive]; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life” (Yochanan/John 6:63 KJV). The most important aspect of life is the spirit. Therefore a father’s primary role is to speak life and wisdom into his children and not just to give them food and shelter.
In a materialistic culture, because many women hate righteous headship and do not want their husbands to speak truth into their hearts, we see men settling on being sperm and food providers. It takes a Godly man to speak sense and wisdom into his wife’s mind and into the hearts of his children. “Provision”, as I like to say it, “requires a vision!” A father’s job must be carried out by engaging in spiritual, emotional and material provision for his wife and children. This requires the vision of God.
Conclusion: Without God, Fatherhood is perverted and hellish
As the Word of God tells us that the man is the head of the woman, society must understand that feminism is by default a heathen and destructive practice. The role of future fathers is negatively affected by mothers who refuse righteous male headship. Next, it should be stated that since “Christ is the head of man”, every father who performs his role without Christ’s instruction through the Holy Spirit, is complicating his own life. There is a need for men to be just like Christ in character, in order for men to have a distinction in fatherhood. Amen!!
