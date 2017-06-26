modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Bishop congratulates Muslims for ending Ramadan

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Yendi (N/R) June 26, GNA - The Most Reverend Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai Catholic Bishop of Yendi, has congratulated Muslims nationwide for going through the spiritual exercise of fasting and prayers successfully.

He indicated that for the past weeks Muslims were undergoing the holy season of fasting and praying and was convinced that they were spiritually renewed.

Bishop Boi-Nai gave the congratulations when he sent a Ramadan greetings message to the chief Imam of Yendi.

He reminded Muslims of incidents such as chieftaincy, mob justice and indiscipline among the youth that had left many Ghanaian feeling helpless and insecure.

Bishop Boi-Nai said Christians and Muslims had to put their hands on deck to work towards promoting peace, unit and harmony among Ghanaians more especially in Northern Region.

He said that it was his wish that they all would continue to work together to foster peaceful co-existence among all religious bodies.

He indicated that in this way Ghana would be able to safeguard the democratic dispensation

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

Mahama appointees cause of 2016 defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie

2 hours ago

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

25 June 2017

quot-img-1No sleeping on Moving Bicycle

By: Chukwudi Onuorah ,Ij quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line