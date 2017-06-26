TOP STORIES
Bishop congratulates Muslims for ending Ramadan
Yendi (N/R) June 26, GNA - The Most Reverend Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai Catholic Bishop of Yendi, has congratulated Muslims nationwide for going through the spiritual exercise of fasting and prayers successfully.
He indicated that for the past weeks Muslims were undergoing the holy season of fasting and praying and was convinced that they were spiritually renewed.
Bishop Boi-Nai gave the congratulations when he sent a Ramadan greetings message to the chief Imam of Yendi.
He reminded Muslims of incidents such as chieftaincy, mob justice and indiscipline among the youth that had left many Ghanaian feeling helpless and insecure.
Bishop Boi-Nai said Christians and Muslims had to put their hands on deck to work towards promoting peace, unit and harmony among Ghanaians more especially in Northern Region.
He said that it was his wish that they all would continue to work together to foster peaceful co-existence among all religious bodies.
He indicated that in this way Ghana would be able to safeguard the democratic dispensation
GNA
