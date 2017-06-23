TOP STORIES
MOST GOOD THINGS IN LIFE IS EITHER ILLEGAL,IMMORAL OR FATTENINGBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Commentary: Black Motherhood and the spirit of Whoredom
Like everything that begins with a seed in this world, whatever you sow is what you will eventually reap.
It’s like the spiritual law, upon which God founded His earth says, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Galatians 6:7 KJV). Well, just like individuals reap based on what they sow, generations bear fruit based on what parents sow or do not sow into the hearts of their children, and the decisions another generation makes thereof. And what better way to teach about this truth than to write boldly on the subject of motherhood? In particular I would like to deal with “black” motherhood today.
In this article, I seek to appeal to the minds of black women everywhere who have chosen whoredom, rebellion and disrespect for male authority as a way of life. It is time to seriously consider your future and the account that you will give for your life before the throne of Christ. This article will lightly explore one of the most perverted of institutions today: black motherhood. It is written, “Every wise woman buildeth her house: but the foolish plucketh it down with her hands” (Mishlei/Proverbs 14:1 KJV). Women of the church in general, TAKE HEED!
Whoredom: Motherhood without Fatherhood is a Perverted Institution
As a seer in my generation, called to apostleship by the will of the Most High, I observe the things that generations are made of: darkness and light. Oh yes, some generations are dark and some have the light of Christ. But the generation that has no fathers because of obstinate female headship—which leads to whoredom—in the family unit, this is a generation that sows the seeds for every sexual vice and household dysfunction known to man!
When I was younger in the things of Christ, I remember a very important thing the Holy Spirit taught me about motherhood. Prior to this, he took me through a long season where all he ever spoke and taught on was the subject of marriage. I sort of wondered why God was constantly gearing me towards the subject of marriage in everything I read and saw in that season of life.
One of the things he taught on was how that there are inherently separate qualifications for being a woman, a wife and also a mother. God also taught me and showed out numerous examples of why He knows that motherhood in the absence of fatherhood is a perverted institution. Interestingly, my reference points were the various “black” communities I had ministered the gospel in for some time: African-American, African-Canadian, Caribbean-Canadian and Continental African mothers were the focal point. To be honest with you, the view was and continues to be a dismal one.
Motherhood in the absence of fatherhood is a perverted institution. A strong statement you think? Think again and consider that the perspective of the Most High is always Kingdom-politically correct. It is therefore written, “As for my people [God’s people], children are their oppressors, and WOMEN RULE OVER THEM. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths” (Yeshayahu/Isaiah 3:12 KJV). Women were never designed to lead men in anything. When you see women leading men, it is cause for concern as it leads to generational error. Women were designed to follow men in order to retain the presence of Yahweh’s blessing upon their lives. Anything else than this causes the lines that mark the paths of righteousness to become blurred and eventual whoredom to overtake a generation: this is a manifestation of a CURSE.
Women ruling over any people in the absence of divinely-inspired, authoritative, male headship, this ONLY leads to spiritual error and eventual whoredom. Such it is among the many so called “Christian” communities of black peoples in the earth today. Today, many in these groups are suffering with the problem of effeminate, clueless males—in many cases raised by harlots—who are unable to carry the weight of leading women and children in righteousness.
In Ghanaian and Nigerian pidgin, we say “who cause am?” In regular English, “who caused it?” May I ask the question: “perverted motherhood, who cause am?” According to the Most High, it is the women of the culture. End of story. The solution? Repentance: a change of mind from the status quo in acknowledgement of God’s truth. The woman took the lead in the sin that led to the fall of humanity in the Garden of Eden. Today, like Eve of the Bible, many black women are using feminism to continue her spiritual error in the earth.
Rebellion: Motherhood was born out of the Institution of Fatherhood, not the other way around
The original plan for motherhood was birthed in the mind of the Holy God who is FATHER. Oh yes, God is a FATHER and not a mother. The word father in Hebrew deals with being a “source”. A father is a source of spiritual, emotional and following from the former two things, material provision. What is a father for? He is a source of spiritual wisdom to faithfully, in line with the will of God, govern a household. Following from this, good fathers also govern businesses and nations of people.
Since God is a Father, His idea of motherhood should be understood as the standard. God is able to equip men regarding how to deal with women as far as their being a wife or even raising females is concerned. God created the female. Wise men therefore look to Him to understand her. This is instead of hearing the perverted rhetoric of mothers whose penchant distaste for male authority has left them jaded with hatred for anything that even looks like strong, righteous male headship.
The institution of fatherhood was passed on by God, through Christ, unto every man who desires to walk in truth. Mothers do not make fathers as is commonly being taught and foolishly being attempted by many black women in North American, Caribbean and African culture today. Women are women and men, I mean righteous men, are men!
Disrespecting the Purpose of the Male
No man should accuse me of blaming only women for the effeminate males that have multiplied among black people today, especially in places like North America. I believe that many outside of North America DO NOT fully understand what men have to deal with when they make a baby with a black woman in this part of the world. The truth is: black women have embraced whoredom and feminism so much that the average “sister” knows nothing of what a male is really intended for these days. So let’s be reminded about what the male species of the human race was originally designed for.
It is written, “But I would have you know, that the head of every man is Christ; and the head of the woman is the man; and the head of Christ is God” (1 Corinthians 11:3 KJV). In his letter to the church at Corinth, the apostle Paul gives us insight into the role of men among God’s people. The “head of the woman is the man” says the Holy Spirit through Paul’s writing. This order is perfectly in harmony with the account of Genesis where Adam has a “help meet” made “for him” in the person of Hawa (also known in English as Eve).
Yes, the woman was made FOR THE MAN. Under divine authority, men are to love women with grace and mercy in line with the firmness of the character of God. Women leading men as is advocated in the modern feminist-charged democratic order, perpetuates a curse where children DO NOT learn the honour system of the divine order of Yahweh, the Most High. As a result of this, many never learn how to properly honour fathers.
Conclusion
If you are wondering why terms like “baby momma” have become synonymous with North American black communities, and why black women are generally being portrayed as whores and jezebels, look no further than the family units of black people. Black motherhood is in disarray because of a generation of harlots who refused righteous male headship. Today is a day of shame for many black women as a generation bears the fruits of heathenism and whoredom through its wayward children. What to do? Repent, for the Kingdom (or government) of God is at hand!
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Apostle Mawuetornam Dugbazah
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article