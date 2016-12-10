Certified Parliamentary results from 12 constituencies
By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Sekondi (WR), Dec. 10, GNA - These are the parliamentary results from 12 constituencies in the Western Region that had been certified by the Electoral Commission.
Evalue-Gwira-Ajomoro
Prince Fokuoh Agyei (PPP)-316
Kweku Tanikyi Kessie (NDC)-12,416
Catherine Abelema Afeku (NPP)-14,002
John Kofi Cobbina(UFP)-58
Total valid cast-26,792
Rejected ballots-472
Total ballots cast-27,264
Aowin Constituency
Isaac Wilson Kwaw (PPP)-853
Mathias Kwame Ntow (NDC)-22,385
Samuel Adu-Gyamfi(NPP)-20,780
Solomon Asamoah (CPP)-134
Total valid votes-44,152
Total rejected ballots-884
Ellembelle
Kenneth Attobra (PPP)-523
Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (NDC)-23,425
Kwasi Bonzoh (NPP)-20,875
Joseph Justice Kwaw (NDP)-50
Ebenezer Someah-Addae (CPP)-127
Mathias Bonzo-Ewereko (Independent candidate)-23
Total Valid votes-45,023
Rejected ballots-374
Bia West
Armah Daniel (PPP)-212
AugutineTawiah (NDC)-25,401
John Koah (NPP)-11,589
Konadu Mark (CPP)-95
Total valid votes-37,297
Rejected ballots-741
Shama
Joseph Essuman (PPP)-2,203
Gabriel KodwoEssilfie (NDC)-15,190
AtoPanford (NPP)-20,165
Samuel Diaw Manful (CPP)-116
Total valid votes-37,674
Rejected ballots-450
SefwiJuaboso
KwabenaMintahAkandoh (NDC)-17,233
Martha Kwayie Manu (NPP)-15,604
Stephen MintahCletren (NDP)-164
Oppong Ernestina (CPP)-111
Abdul Karim Braimah Ibrahim (PNC)-87
Total valid votes-33,199
Rejected ballots-772
Sefwi-Wiawso
Prince Akomeah Stephen (GCCP)-38
Sebastian Webster Kwasi Andoh (PPP)-459
Paul Evans Aidoo(NDC)-26,105
Kwaku Afreyie (NPP)-31,736
Baafi Kwame Fairfax (CPP)-114
Total valid votes-58,452
Rejected ballots-1,022
Bia East
Richard Acheampong (NDC)-11,128
BoamahNimoh Anthony (NPP)-4,995
Francis Appiah (CPP)-396
Total Valid votes-16,519
Rejected ballots-341
SefwiBodi
FrimpongMansoh-Stephen (GCPP)-71
AhiSaampson (NDC)-13,996
Ignatius AkwasiAmankwah (NPP)-9,992
Armah Isaac (CPP)-176
Total valid votes-24,235
Rejected ballots-481
Ahanta West
George Kwame Aboagye(NDC)-13,784
Ebenezer Kum(NPP)-30,596
Isaac Kweku Annan (CPP)-546
Total valid votes-44,926
Rejected ballots-469
WassaAmenfi Central
Peter Yaw KwakyeAckah(NDC)-17,801
Patrick Amponteng(NPP)-17,256
Abrokwa Isaac (CPP)-207
Total valid votes-35,264
Rejected ballots-293
WassaAmenfi West
Abraham Kojo Buadee (PPP)-471
Eric Afful (NDC)-23,673
Paul Dekyi (NPP)-17,336
Philip Toku (CPP)-143
Total Valid votes-41,623
Rejected ballots-592
GNA