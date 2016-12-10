The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 10 December 2016 11:00 CET

Certified Parliamentary results from 12 constituencies

By GNA

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Sekondi (WR), Dec. 10, GNA - These are the parliamentary results from 12 constituencies in the Western Region that had been certified by the Electoral Commission.

Evalue-Gwira-Ajomoro

Prince Fokuoh Agyei (PPP)-316

Kweku Tanikyi Kessie (NDC)-12,416

Catherine Abelema Afeku (NPP)-14,002

John Kofi Cobbina(UFP)-58

Total valid cast-26,792

Rejected ballots-472

Total ballots cast-27,264

Aowin Constituency

Isaac Wilson Kwaw (PPP)-853

Mathias Kwame Ntow (NDC)-22,385

Samuel Adu-Gyamfi(NPP)-20,780

Solomon Asamoah (CPP)-134

Total valid votes-44,152

Total rejected ballots-884

Ellembelle

Kenneth Attobra (PPP)-523

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (NDC)-23,425

Kwasi Bonzoh (NPP)-20,875

Joseph Justice Kwaw (NDP)-50

Ebenezer Someah-Addae (CPP)-127

Mathias Bonzo-Ewereko (Independent candidate)-23

Total Valid votes-45,023

Rejected ballots-374

Bia West

Armah Daniel (PPP)-212

AugutineTawiah (NDC)-25,401

John Koah (NPP)-11,589

Konadu Mark (CPP)-95

Total valid votes-37,297

Rejected ballots-741

Shama

Joseph Essuman (PPP)-2,203

Gabriel KodwoEssilfie (NDC)-15,190

AtoPanford (NPP)-20,165

Samuel Diaw Manful (CPP)-116

Total valid votes-37,674

Rejected ballots-450

SefwiJuaboso

KwabenaMintahAkandoh (NDC)-17,233

Martha Kwayie Manu (NPP)-15,604

Stephen MintahCletren (NDP)-164

Oppong Ernestina (CPP)-111

Abdul Karim Braimah Ibrahim (PNC)-87

Total valid votes-33,199

Rejected ballots-772

Sefwi-Wiawso

Prince Akomeah Stephen (GCCP)-38

Sebastian Webster Kwasi Andoh (PPP)-459

Paul Evans Aidoo(NDC)-26,105

Kwaku Afreyie (NPP)-31,736

Baafi Kwame Fairfax (CPP)-114

Total valid votes-58,452

Rejected ballots-1,022

Bia East

Richard Acheampong (NDC)-11,128

BoamahNimoh Anthony (NPP)-4,995

Francis Appiah (CPP)-396

Total Valid votes-16,519

Rejected ballots-341

SefwiBodi

FrimpongMansoh-Stephen (GCPP)-71

AhiSaampson (NDC)-13,996

Ignatius AkwasiAmankwah (NPP)-9,992

Armah Isaac (CPP)-176

Total valid votes-24,235

Rejected ballots-481

Ahanta West

George Kwame Aboagye(NDC)-13,784

Ebenezer Kum(NPP)-30,596

Isaac Kweku Annan (CPP)-546

Total valid votes-44,926

Rejected ballots-469

WassaAmenfi Central

Peter Yaw KwakyeAckah(NDC)-17,801

Patrick Amponteng(NPP)-17,256

Abrokwa Isaac (CPP)-207

Total valid votes-35,264

Rejected ballots-293

WassaAmenfi West

Abraham Kojo Buadee (PPP)-471

Eric Afful (NDC)-23,673

Paul Dekyi (NPP)-17,336

Philip Toku (CPP)-143

Total Valid votes-41,623

Rejected ballots-592

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

I don’t think there is a woman who has not suffered heartbreak in one form or the other.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img