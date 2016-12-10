I Will Be President For All—Nana Addo

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Ghana’s President elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that he will serve every Ghanaian citizen no matter their political or ethnic affiliations.

He promised not to discriminate against members of other political parties or ethnic groups.

He further promised to revive the country.
Reading his acceptance speech at his residence in Nima, Accra, he said

‘Fellow Ghanaians, you did not elect me to serve one party, but the entire nation, the President of Ghana is President for every single Ghanaian without discrimination, manners or ill will to any ethnic group, political or religious affiliations. Whether you supported me or not, voted for me or not, campaigned for me or not, I can promise you one thing, I will do my best to serve your interests, and put our country back on the path of progress and prosperity,’ he pledged.

President-elect Nana Addo expressed appreciation to various chiefs, priests, senior citizens, journalists, stakeholders, party supporters, African leaders, election observers, European Union, Electoral Commission (EC) among others

