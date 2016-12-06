Leaders Experience the Reality of Loneliness

To be a leader means to be ahead of the crowd. Leaders are lonely people. Many decisions are left to them. The very nature of leadership makes you a lonely person. Many leaders have no one to help them when it comes to certain things.

At my first answer NO MAN STOOD WITH ME, but all men forsook me: I pray God that it may not be laid to their charge.

-2 Timothy 4:16

Loneliness is the way of all leaders. Leaders often have no one to share their problems with. Yet, they cannot voice their fears openly. Many followers feel that their leaders are fearless but any honest leader will tell you about real fears that ravage his mind on a daily basis. Who can the leader speak to about his personal problems? Who would understand that the pastor also has a problem? No one! This is what makes leaders lonely. Leaders must fellowship with other leaders. All they have is each other.

When a leader comes up with a new vision, old friends often back off. Once again, the leader is left all alone. When the Lord was sending a message to the churches in Asia, the message was sent to the leaders of the churches. Leaders are often alone when they hear God speaking to them. The Bible tells us how Moses went up into the mountain and waited on God for forty days and forty nights.

Leaders Who Experienced Loneliness

1. Jesus prayed alone in the garden of Gethsemane whilst everyone else slept.

And he went a little farther, and fell on his face, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt. And he came and found them asleep again: for their eyes were heavy. And he left them, and went away again, and prayed the third time, saying the same words.

-Matthew 26:39, 43, 44

Jesus went to the cross alone whilst everyone ran away.

Then all the disciples forsook him, and fled.

-Matthew 26:56b

2. Elijah was alone in the wilderness when he was fed by ravens.

That is where he heard the call of God.

But he himself went a day's journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a juniper tree: and he requested for himself that he might die; and said, It is enough; now, O Lord, take away my life; for I am not better than my fathers. And as he lay and slept under a juniper tree, behold, then an angel touched him, and said unto him, “Arise and eat.”

-1 Kings 19:4, 5

3. John the Baptist lived a lonely life in the wilderness. He was described as a voice crying in the wilderness.

As it is written in the book of the words of Esaias the prophet, saying, The voice of one crying in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.

-Luke 3:4

Do not be depressed if you seem to be a lonely voice in a wilderness. It is part of the call to leadership.

4. David spent many lonely years running away from King Saul. Even outsiders noticed that he was alone.

Then came David to Nob to Ahimelech the priest: and Ahimelech was afraid at the meeting of David, and said unto him, why art thou alone, and no man with thee?

-1 Samuel 21:1

5. Noah was the only one who was chosen to go into the ark. The whole world was full of wickedness.

And the Lord said unto Noah, Come thou and all thy house into the ark; for thee have I seen righteous before me in this generation.

-Genesis 7:1

6. Abraham was selected out of his family. God separated him into a life of loneliness away from the country and the family that he knew.

Now the Lord had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father's house, unto a land that I will show thee:

-Genesis 12:1

7. Moses was alone when he met the Lord in a burning bush. He was also alone when he went up onto the mountain to meet the Lord.

And Moses alone shall come near the Lord: but they shall not come nigh; neither shall the people go up with him.

-Exodus 24:2

The word “consecration” means “to be set apart”. If you have been consecrated as a leader, it means that you have been set apart in many ways. That is the responsibility of a leader. This is the reason why leaders are often paid much more than followers. It is an attempt to compensate them for the cost of leadership.

The Art of Leadership

By Dag Heward-Mills

