Special Voting: NDC to petition EC over drama of missing names

The National Democratic Congress will formally petition the Electoral Commission today over what it says is the potential risk of disenfranchising thousands of voters for the 2016 elections.

The Director of Elections Samuel Ofosu Ampofo told Joy News the party is not happy about the drama of missing names on the special voters list.

Several hundreds of security officers, EC officers and media personnel may not vote at all in this year's election because they could not find their names on the special voters list.

They were supposed to cast their ballot today because they will be on official duty on December 7, 2016, the date for the elections.

Over 127,000 people were expected to take part in this early voting exercise but with reports that trickled in from across the country it appears a huge number of the early voters may be disenfranchised.

Most of the early voters did not find their names on the register, something that created chaos across the various polling stations.

Some of the affected security personnel have threatened to vacate their post and go and vote on election day if they are not allowed to take part in the early voting.

With the winner of the 2008 elections determined by just 40,000 votes the outcome of the special voting will be crucial for all the parties, particularly the front runners in the upcoming election- NDC and the NPP.

Director of Elections of the NDC Ofosu Ampofo said the party will file a formal protest to the EC to rectify the matter.

The EC has meanwhile urged the special voters who did not find their names on the register to remain calm. It is not clear yet how it intends to resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, the voting has ended at the various polling stations with hundreds still left in the dark about the next line of action to take.

The electoral commission has summoned an emergency IPAC meeting at 6:30pm to discuss the matter with all stakeholders.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah