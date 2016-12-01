When I was buying cars; Mahama was a student – Bugri Naabu fires back

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP), Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu is insisting President John Dramani Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama, attempted to bribe him to damage the reputation of the party's 2016 Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

He broke his silence on the contentious issue at his private Fuo residence in Tamale, where he received Hassan Ayariga's All Peoples Congress' (APC) Northern Regional executives, and party members who have declared their unflinching support for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

He stated that, “I don't need bribe. If I need bribe; I would have pocketed the money they gave me and the cars and the promise of other money which is supposed to come, I would have done it.”

He claimed that he was already wealthy when President Mahama was a student.

“When I started buying cars; Mahama was a student at Ghana College (Ghanasco). He himself told me that I was having some cars and other things, and today you are presenting five hundred thousand to me and a car. As for me I don't need anybody to give me money.”

“If John Mahama wanted to give me money; he would have given me money when he became the vice President. Is today that he knows that I need money? Today that you are failing; you are calling me to come, I won't come,” Bugri Naabu charged.

Daniel Bugri Naabu chastised the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) 2016 Campaign Coordinator, Kofi Adams, for calling him (Bugri Naabu) a liar.

He renewed his confidence in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's capacity to salvage the nation.

“I know that Nana Addo is the only one who can build Ghana peacefully and for that matter I will never ever collect bribe to damage him.”

Spokesperson of the NPP Presidential nominee, Mustapha Hamid, on Tuesday at a news conference in Accra, accused President Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama of attempting to bribe the party's Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu to campaign against Nana Akufo Addo.

Whereas the NDC's National Campaign Coordinator, Kofi Adams, has rubbished the allegation, some concerned political analysts have challenged Daniel Bugri Naabu to substantiate the allegation.

APC Northern Regional Executives endorse Nana Addo



Meanwhile, the APC Northern Regional Treasurer, Ibrahim Mashoud, on behalf of the regional executives; disassociated themselves from the APC leader, Hassan Ayariga's endorsement of President John Dramani Mahama for the December 7 polls.

“We in the Northern Region were not consulted by anybody especially Ayariga; when he decided to throw his weight behind a certain party in Ghana. We were not consulted in the Northern Region and so we disassociate ourselves completely from throwing his weight behind the NDC.”

“We in the APC and for that matter the regional, constituency and Parliamentary candidates of the Northern Region; wish to state here and now to the good people of Ghana that, we sincerely endorse the candidature of Nana Akufo, the NPP Flagbearer for 2016.”

Ibrahim Mashoud explained their decision, saying, “The endorsement came after series of meetings considering the corruption, mismanagement, wastage of the economy, high rate of unemployment, highest rate of incompetence, killer taxes, collapse of the private sector, high utility bills, tribal politics just to mention a few.”

He exposed Hassan Ayariga's ignorance on the composition of the APC Northern Regional chapter.

“Hassan Ayariga does not know all his regional executives not to talk of constituency members who were behind him, he does not know anybody.”

“We went round to form the constituency executives. He has never been to Tamale to see any constituency executives not to talk of the regional. So I want to say emphatically that Hassan Ayariga does not know anybody in the Northern Region so far as the APC is concerned.”

He insisted that, Nana Akufo remained their obvious choice for the December 7 Presidential poll.

“Our support and votes are for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of the NPP, and we are declaring that all our members should vote for him on December 7. Our support for Nana Akufo Addo is solid and unshakable.”

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah.citifmonline.com/Ghana