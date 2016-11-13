Preparing For Release From Prison

Most prisoners face bewildering moments as the date and time for their release approaches. So many thoughts go through their minds. For instance, what will life be like on the outside? Will my spouse and children welcome me with love and enthusiasm? Will I meet my accommodation after having been incarcerated for many years? Where will I live and be safe? Who will employ me an ex-offender? Will I be accepted back into my community? How will I fend for myself as I leave prison without a pesewa on me? Won’t my relatives and loved ones shun my company for bringing disgrace to them by my imprisonment?

These situations present real challenges to the prisoner. It is difficult to make sound decisions under such confusing moments.

Instead of being fidgety and restless, the prisoner should remain calm and commune with God about his situation. God is not only a listening God, he answers prayers as well but in his own time. He is interested in your welfare and wants total success for your life. If you are willing to let go of your own will and follow Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit will give you the guidance you need to make good and wise decisions to live a better life after prison. For this reason, be patient as God helps you to take control of your thoughts and live a responsible life.

Don’t entertain negative thoughts as these will get you nowhere. Positive thoughts and empowering beliefs are what you need to improve the situation in your life. Do not leave prison with feelings of resentment, bitterness, anger and the urge to take vengeance against your perceived enemies. Let the Lord fight the battles for you.

One of the most important things you can do is forgive unconditionally. This will free you from negative emotions, promote clear thinking and enhance the search for solutions.

A prisoner must always prepare himself for his future release. He should avail himself of the numerous institutional programmes that have been designed to equip him to live a law-abiding and productive life after release from prison. The acquisition of useful skills whilst in prison is important; he could work on his own or be employed by someone else who may need his services when he returns to his community after serving his sentence.

Expressing gratitude for what we have can prevent us from having negative thoughts and emotions. What has God done for you that you’re grateful for? Thank God for your life in prison. Count your blessings and your self-confidence will soar. Acknowledge God for everything good thing he has done for you.

If at the time you were in prison you were receiving visits from your spouse and children or relatives, then thank God for it. When the prison gates are flung open, it is an opportunity for you to re-unite with your family. They will have mixed feelings about you, whether you have changed for the better or for worse. Try to be transparent and live honestly so as to gain their trust and the confidence they have reposed in you. If your family rejects you, do not be discouraged. Look for people who can give support. Ask God in prayer to direct you to such people. They could be people who share the same faith with you. They may be willing to accommodate, feed and help you to adjust to the new life outside prison. Deal honestly with such people and do not abuse their hospitality.

Look for a Christian mentor; he will guide you to find solutions to your problems. Discuss any sticky issues you have with your mentor. If nobody cares about you, God does. He wants you to prosper and be successful and live out your dreams.

Do not engage in any wrong doing. Let this be the beginning of something new and healthy.

Some inmates relapse into crime shortly after their release from prison. They commit crime which takes them back to prison.

There are people in prison who committed criminal acts under the influence of drugs and alcohol. If these habits sent you to prison, then be a wise person and stop using drugs and alcohol. You should neither surround yourself with people who abuse these things nor visit places where they are sold.

Sex is a human need. But you need to control your genitals so that you do not get into trouble. According to God’s legislation, sex outside marriage is wrong. It is a sin. And sin leads to destruction. Get a mentor to guide you in your dating relationships. This will help you make better choices.

Ex-offenders should as much as possible avoid bad company. Do not associate with people you know to be criminals. They may coerce or trick you into committing crime again which can take you back to the prison.

Avoid get-rich-quick-schemes; some of them are fraudulent. If you want money, work to earn it. Do not steal, rob or murder on the altar of becoming rich or famous.

As you prepare for release, ponder on what you want to do with your life. Set goals that are in alignment with your heart and mind.

Goals should be specific, realistic and measurable. You need action steps to accomplish these goals.

It is important to remember that God is the giver of everything we have. He wants us to take proper care of the things he has entrusted to us. You are God’s steward. One day you will have to account to him how you have used the resources he has given you.

The money you get comes from God. You need money management skills to use this resource judiciously. Use the money you get to provide for your family and the destitute. God will bless you for it.

Give part of your money to God; it will open doors to more abundance and you will be grateful for it.

The people who find it difficult to get jobs the most are ex-convicts. And that is because of their prison record. It is paradoxical that our laws do not allow ex-convicts to be employed by the state. Such outmoded laws need to be expunged from our statute books.

In looking for employment, acquire the skills needed by employment agencies. You can also learn a trade and establish your own business.

Identify recruitment agencies and send your applications to them with a good resume.

It is also good to join job-seeker support group. You also need to prepare well for job interview. Learn something about the company you want to join. Get its profile.

A prisoner may be released from prison into a half-way House. The inmate will be required to obey the rules and regulations of the half-way house and also respect the officials. He should take advantage of training opportunities that are offered for his betterment.

When on parole, the prisoner should follow all the guidelines governing him or risk being sent back to prison to complete his sentence.

In conclusion, prisoners need to prepare themselves psychologically and emotionally before they are released from prison. They need to equip themselves with employable skills for a brighter future.

They should be willing to forgive those who have hurt them in the past. They should have a new way of thinking that allows them to adjust into their various communities upon release.

They should give up their criminal habits; look for mentors to guide them as they pursue their life goals.

They should avoid living by their own rules. They should obey societal laws and norms for a healthy life devoid of crime. Above all they should have faith in God and depend on Divine guidance for a successful life.

Email: [email protected]

Cell: 0208 455 296

Author of A Handbook for Correction Officers