There's More To Sex Than Just Orgasm

I've heard people argue that the one thing that drew Adam and Eve from the garden of Eden isn't actually apple but sex. While people say that sexual activity is for pleasure, others also posit that it involves healing, communication, and spiritual bonding. Different views have been raised about what age and time is fit for sexual engagements but this article will not try to delve into any of such limitations.

We shall just try to understand why sex is way more important than just having a pleasurable moment. Today's world has made the act more liberal so much that just anyone gets up and engages in sex without understanding why they are doing it. Understanding is very vital in any area of life.

He is too big. She is too tight. He ejaculates pretty quick. She is too dry. It was one of the most boring encounters ever. It was a painful experience. There was no real involvement from her. He was only in it to satisfy himself. These are some of the conversations we hear daily from people's sexual escapades, and I must say it can be pathetic to hear some of these remarks. Recently, I was with Joy FM, an Accra based English speaking radio station, discussing about 'Sex in books' and sex in general. The following pointers came out of our about 2 hours engagement. Let's talk about sex...

Give it your all

Better safer than never. If you must indulge, give it your best shot. Ladies like to be massaged, kissed, caressed, and turned on. Guys, No need rushing. It's not a car race. Guys also like to be touched and played with so ladies take note. Choose the right environment, time or place to set the mood for love making. Entice each other with sex texting throughout the day and hold no boundaries when it comes to foreplay. Oral sex is a sure thing. Both parties should take turns exploring one another's temples. Ladies, guys love ladies who are not boring at it. In the 'red room' of pleasure, there are no limitations.

Let your bodies be in rhythm

You will need to trust in the magic of your bodies. Listen to it as the rhythm between the two of you flow. Do not hold back the flow. Moan. Groan. Scream if you must. Let the neighbors know that, yes, you are enjoying what you are doing. Allow for free and momentary touches of the most awesome spots, the nipples, navel, neck, everywhere. Enjoy each step as your partner takes you on a smooth ride. Enjoy each other's company and do not rush things. Take things slow, then build up pace gradually. When the best shot comes, dance to the music it plays. Entice one another, or tease if you can. Explode with passion and focus on making your partner (especially the lady) happy. Excite each other through creative ways such as ice cream spread, chocolate exchange, candle lights, romantic rose-oil massages, you name it. Spice things up with a sweet tune from your favorite Playlist accompanied by some white or red wine. You've got to love this.

Communicate

Talk about your needs, your hurts, your joy. Communicate your expectations and experiences with your partner. While in the act, tell each other enticing words. Speak into their ears. Say something silly or funny to your lover's hearing. Allow the words to do their part of stimulation too. Communication makes the both of you comfortable and you enjoy each other's company better. Silence will mean not knowing what your partner is going through so talk to them and know if you're on the right part. Listen to your master and follow their rules. By whatever means, talk before, during and after the act.

These keys should guide you. Sex should not be boring. It's meant for pleasure, satisfaction and fulfillment. Behold your partner with great love and respect while engaging in an uninterrupted smooth journey to the world of passion. Sex, if done right, can be healthy and create a positive impact on one's physical, emotional and psychological well being. Will love to hear your suggestions and feedback on what an effective sex means to you.

Justica Anima

[email protected]

Switstica.blogspot.com