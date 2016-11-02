The Electoral Commission (EC) wants the judge who delivered a judgment in favour of Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in the disqualification saga removed from a similar case involving the National Democratic Party.

Lawyers for the EC are set to file a motion to demand that Justice Eric Kyei Baffour recuses himself from the case filed by the NDP demanding the reinstatement of its presidential candidate Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

Last week Friday, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour ordered the EC to allow PPP Presidential candidate Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom to correct ‘errors’ on his presidential nomination forms which formed the basis for his disqualification by the EC.

He described the EC’s conduct in disqualifying Dr. Nduom on the basis of the ‘errors’ as ‘extremely perverse’ and the EC’s explanation as ‘pedestrian’ and ‘peripheral’.

The Commission has taken its case to the Supreme Court seeking to quash the judge’s decision.

– Myjoyonline