ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

World Press Freedom Day: There must be sustainability and support for media outlets in Ghana – PRINPAG

General News World Press Freedom Day: There must be sustainability and support for media outlets in Ghana – PRINPAG
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has extended its gratitude to all media practitioners in the country particularly news publishers, for their relentless efforts in upholding press freedom and contributing to democratic discourse and socio-economic development on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, marked annually on May 3.

Under the international theme: “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis,” PRINPAG emphasised the critical role of journalists in addressing the global environmental crisis.

They highlighted the challenges posed by disinformation and misinformation campaigns, stressing the importance of accurate reporting on climate change to facilitate informed action.

It commended journalists for their courage in reporting on environmental issues, noting that their stories shed light on pressing environmental concerns and inspire collective action towards a sustainable future.

In light of the significant challenges facing press freedom, PRINPAG called for the protection of journalists and their sources from censorship, intimidation, and violence.

They underscored the need for collective efforts to defend media freedom and uphold the principles of a free and independent press.

PRINPAG also advocated for sustainability and support for the media industry in Ghana.

It urged “government’s media handlers to make time to engage media owners, editors, and senior journalists,” in order to find ways of saving the country’s media from decline, and ensure its sustainability while proposing that deliberate mechanisms are put in place to support all media outlets, so as to foster partnership for the development of the nation.

It further called for an “inclusive approach that brings all media houses onto a common platform, regardless of perceived political persuasion. This we believe will ensure that information is readily accessible to all, to give true meaning to the “promotion of press freedom and pluralism”.”

It added: “Let us stand united, leveraging journalism for a sustainable environment and a brighter future,” the statement urged.”

—classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia You will vomit what you’ve looted – Asiedu Nketia warns Akufo-Addo's appointees

2 hours ago

Dumsor is well with us; Akufo-Addo peddled falsehood when he said it's over – Kwakye Ofosu Dumsor is well with us; Akufo-Addo peddled falsehood when he said it's over – Kw...

2 hours ago

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa Fatal shooting of policemen caused by proliferation of illicit firearms in the h...

2 hours ago

Torrential rains have lashed much of East Africa, triggering flooding and landslides. By LUIS TATO AFP Kenya floods death toll tops 200 as cyclone approaches

2 hours ago

Govt to commission Kumasi International Airport on May 10 Govt to commission Kumasi International Airport on May 10

2 hours ago

Majority petitions Speaker Bagbin to urgently reconvene Parliament Majority petitions Speaker Bagbin to urgently reconvene Parliament

2 hours ago

Ghana ranked 4th most stressful country for workers Ghana ranked 4th most stressful country for workers

2 hours ago

Titus Glover angry over continuous encroachment of Tema, Sakumo Ramsar sites Titus Glover angry over continuous encroachment of Tema, Sakumo Ramsar sites

2 hours ago

Appiatse: Aggrieved locals threaten to block usage of new homes Appiatse: Aggrieved locals threaten to ‘block’ usage of new homes

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah scandal: Investigative agencies colluded to prematurely end probe – NDC alleges Cecilia Dapaah scandal: Investigative agencies colluded to prematurely end probe...

Just in....
body-container-line