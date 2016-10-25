Ebenezer Twum Asante voted CEO Of The Year Of The MTN Group

Ebenezer Twum Asante has been adjudged the Best CEO in the MTN Group.

The honour was conferred on Mr. Asante last week during a leadership conference in South Africa involving the country heads of 22 different countries making up the MTN Group.

For the feat, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has sent a congratulatory message to the MTN Ghana boss.

A statement signed by the President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah said the accolade bestowed on Mr. Asante as the Best CEO of the MTN Group was both a confirmation of the positive strides made by MTN Ghana under his leadership and endorsement of the direction in which he was leading the company.

SWAG said they congratulate him for being vote the Best CEO of the MTN Group. The statement said “it is even more encouraging that as the first Ghanaian CEO of MTN Ghana you have demonstrated competence and strong leadership qualities which were recognized by your peers,” it said.

According to the SWAG President it is encouraging that the relationship between the Association and MTN Ghana has been further deepened since Mr. Asante took office last year by ensuring a continuation of the partnership between the two bodies with MTN as the headline sponsor of the prestigious MTN SWAG Awards.

“SWAG is proud to be associated with you and it is our hope that this you and it is our hope that this award will inspire you to lead MTN Ghana to greater heights” the statement concluded.