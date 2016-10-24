Confirmed! Vybrant Faya Dies In Fatal Accident

Management of SMF received heartbreaking news of the death of dancehall musician and award winning entertainer Emmanuel KojoQuayeson known by his stage name as Vybrantfaya at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being involved in motor accident on the Tema motorway, on Sunday 23rd October 2016.

We are shocked and in total state of sorrow. We met with Vybrant and some of his family members on Sunday afternoon around 3pm and had a rather good discussion. Few hours after their departure we had a telephone call that VybrantFaya had been admitted at the 37 Military Hospital after being involved in an accident.

A team from SMF was quickly dispatched to the hospital only to be told that our brother has passed on. We are grief-stricken and cannot hold back our tears. Our deep condolences to the family. Family of VybrantFaya is yet to release official statement on the issue. May Allah find a peaceful place for you brother till we meet.

Signed:

Kelly NiiLarteyMensah

Communication Directorate, SMF