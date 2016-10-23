President John Mahama says the laws that regulate the fisheries sector will henceforth be strictly enforced.

He believes this will position the sector to significantly contribute to the economy.

Speaking to the Chiefs and people of Anloga during his Volta Region campaign tour, the President assured the fisher-folk that MASLOC will still be utilized to support their activities.

He also announced a 4-year project to provide landing sites along the coast saying, Anloga will be the first to get one of such sites.

“Government has distributed 1600 outboard motors of various capacities at subsidised prices to fishermen across the country to facilitate their fishing expeditions,” he said.

The President said his government has also distributed smoking accessories and aluminum pans to some fish processors and traders to facilitate their activities.

He noted that government is committed to constructing and completing the Fish Landing Sites under the World Bank and China Development Bank programme.

“Under the World Bank programme, the first Fish landing Site is to be constructed in Anloga and we are currently going through the procurement process,” Mr Mahama said.

President Mahama indicated that to complement regulation efforts, investments are being directed to the Fisheries and Aqua Culture sector, in particular, to improve incomes and living standards

“This will make our fishing sector one of the leading sectors contributing significantly to GDP and job creation just as it does with other economies like in Norway and Morrocco.

“We also need to be mindful of the need to comply with the provision of the fisheries act to ensure that the fishery industry is well regulated and sustained,” he said.

To ensure that fishermen adhere to this regulation, the Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU) the president said will continue to educate and strictly enforce the laws.

This is to be done in collaboration with the Ghana Marine Police and the Ghana Navy.

-myjoyonline