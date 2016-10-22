Akufo-Addo's poor performance makes him run away from debate - Amaliba

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer is simply running away from debating President John Mahama.

Abraham Amaliba says Nana Akufo-Addo's performance at the last presidential debate in 2012 was nothing to write home so he does not see him having a one-on-one debate with the President.

"It is clear that Nana Addo ran away with his tails in between his legs because he knows that moving away from the general rhetorics and coming to the specifics, there was no way he could challenge the President," he said.

Speaking on Joy FM/MutliTV's news analysis program, Newsfile, Saturday, he said that is the reason Nana Akufo-Addo is beating a retreat from such debates.

The President repeated his challenge to Nana Akufo-Addo for a one-on-one debate after watching the US presidential debate Wednesday.

Speaking on Volta Star Radio in the Volta Region where he is campaigning, Thursday, Mr Mahama said Ghanaians deserve to hear the arguments for change or continuation before the vote on December 7.

More soon...

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com