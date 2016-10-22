Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Politics | 22 October 2016 15:36 CET

Akufo-Addo's poor performance makes him run away from debate - Amaliba

By MyJoyOnline

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer is simply running away from debating President John Mahama.

Abraham Amaliba says Nana Akufo-Addo's performance at the last presidential debate in 2012 was nothing to write home so he does not see him having a one-on-one debate with the President.

"It is clear that Nana Addo ran away with his tails in between his legs because he knows that moving away from the general rhetorics and coming to the specifics, there was no way he could challenge the President," he said.

Speaking on Joy FM/MutliTV's news analysis program, Newsfile, Saturday, he said that is the reason Nana Akufo-Addo is beating a retreat from such debates.

The President repeated his challenge to Nana Akufo-Addo for a one-on-one debate after watching the US presidential debate Wednesday.

Speaking on Volta Star Radio in the Volta Region where he is campaigning, Thursday, Mr Mahama said Ghanaians deserve to hear the arguments for change or continuation before the vote on December 7.

More soon...
Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

Politics

I was so naive as a kid I used to sneak behind the barn and do nothing.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img