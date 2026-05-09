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Govt to complete over 1,000MW power expansion in Kumasi — John Jinapor

  Sat, 09 May 2026
General News Govt to complete over 1,000MW power expansion in Kumasi — John Jinapor
SAT, 09 MAY 2026

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that government plans to add more than 1,000 megawatts of power generation capacity in Kumasi as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s energy sector and support industrial expansion.

Speaking during an engagement in Kumasi, Dr Jinapor described the Ashanti Regional capital as an emerging centre for commerce, industrialisation and energy development due to its strategic location and growing economic activity.

“Kumasi is becoming not just a commercial hub, it is becoming an energy industrial hub. Very soon, we are going to have more than 1,000 megawatts situated here in Kumasi. So it’s a strategic location,” he stated.

According to the Minister, the planned expansion forms part of wider government initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, ensuring reliable electricity supply and boosting industrial activities across the country.

Dr Jinapor revealed that several major projects are already underway in Kumasi to position the city as a key contributor to Ghana’s economic transformation.

“So really here is becoming an industrial hub and like I said, this is my second time coming here but this is my third time. I visited here in the night… it’s not every time I want the media to capture everything you are doing. So we are doing a lot in Kumasi,” he added.

The Energy Minister indicated that the planned investments are expected to stimulate economic growth, attract more industries and strengthen the country’s long-term energy security.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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