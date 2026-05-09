Site for Adaklu District 24-hour economy market handed over to contractor  

Mr Jerry Yao Ameko, Adaklu District Chief Executive and Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, President of the Adaklu Traditional Council and Paramount Chief of Adaklu on Friday jointly handed over the site for the 24-Hour Economy Market to the Contractor.

Mr Ameko speaking at the ceremony, explained that when completed, the market would transform businesses in the district, thereby improving the living standards of the people.

“This market is a transformative initiative being put in place by a visionary leader,” the DCE noted.

Mr Ameko, who is also the Dean of Volta Region MDCEs said the market consisted of lockable shops, a Police and Fire Service Posts, a clinic, pharmacy, a mini mart, a gym, a restaurant, offices, a technology hub, warehouses, bathrooms, and toilets.

The DCE mentioned the rest as meat shops, cold rooms, car and truck parks, and a waste collection area.

He noted that when the roads under the ‘Big Push’ initiative in the district and the market were completed, Adaklu would attract more investors and become a tourist destination.

He asked the contractors, Delovely Company Limited, to work around the clock and execute the project with the urgency it deserved adding, “I hope instead of the 30 months allotted for the completion of the project, you will use 24 months to complete it to be at par with the 24-hour economy.”

Mr Collins K. Williams, an Engineer of Delovely Company, assured that they would deliver quality work on time.

Togbe Amanfu, an Opinion Leader who spoke on behalf of Togbe Gbogbi Atsa, praised the Togbe Adofoe family, the landowners for releasing 20 acres of land for the project.

He stated that they had earlier released 50 acres of land for the establishment of the Assembly and called on landowners to emulate their shining example.

Present were representatives of PPM International, the Consultants, Assembly members, and traditional rulers.

GNA