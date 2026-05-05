Dr Wiafe Addai urges breast cancer survivors to share stories to inspire hope in Ghana

The President of Breast Care International, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has called on breast cancer survivors to openly share their experiences as part of efforts to demystify the disease and encourage early treatment-seekingimon behaviour.

Dr Wiafe Addai stressed that personal testimonies from survivors could significantly change public perception about the disease.

She noted that many people still view breast cancer as a death sentence, a misconception she described as dangerous. “Breast cancer is not something to fear when it is detected early.

“It is treatable, curable, and even preventable,” she said, urging women to prioritise regular screening and prompt medical attention.

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai made the statement during at a meeting involving the Peace and Love Survivors Association and Links Incorporated on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the Peace and Love Hospitals at Oduom, in the Oforikrom municipality in the Ashanti region.

Dr Wiafe Addai expressed concern over the deep-rooted stigma surrounding breast cancer in Ghana, which she said discourages many women from seeking timely healthcare.

According to her, fear and shame often prevent individuals from reporting early symptoms, leading to late-stage diagnoses that are more difficult to manage.

She explained that survivors hold a unique position in the fight against the disease, as their lived experiences can inspire confidence and hope among newly diagnosed patients and those hesitant to visit health facilities.

“Those who have gone through it and survived are the best people to tell the story and reassure others,” she added.

Also addressing the gathering, the President-elect of Links Incorporated, Dr Stephanie Hayes Jamison, called on African governments to intensify efforts toward breast cancer awareness, screening, and treatment.

She emphasised the urgency of addressing the growing burden of the disease across the continent.

Dr Jamison warned that breast cancer cases in Africa have risen significantly over the past decade, largely due to late detection, limited access to screening services, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

“We must act now to prioritise women’s health and ensure systems are in place for early diagnosis and effective treatment,” she said.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah