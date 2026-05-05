I'll transfer you to North as punishment if you approve illegal buildings—Linda Ocloo warns officers

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has issued a strong warning to officials who approve building permits for unauthorised developments, stating that such officers risk being reassigned to northern parts of Ghana as a disciplinary measure.

She made the remarks on May 5, 2026, while addressing the media during a demolition exercise at the Ramseyer site in Sakomono.

According to the Minister, the decision to transfer offending officers is intended to serve as a firm deterrent against the indiscriminate approval of developments on unapproved lands, a practice she says continues to undermine planning regulations and worsen urban challenges.

She argued that relocating such officials to the northern sector of the country would discourage misconduct, as adapting to a new environment with different operational conditions would act as a corrective measure.

The Minister stressed that the move is aimed at tightening oversight within the system and curbing the issuance of permits for illegal construction.

“If you issue a permit knowing very well that the place is illegal, you’ll also face the law. Some of them will be transferred to the North just to serve as a kind of punishment so that when they realize that what they did was wrong,” she stated.