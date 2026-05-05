Ghanaian evacuated from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has confirmed the safe return of a Ghanaian national, Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, who was assisted by government to leave South Africa following reports of xenophobic violence targeting foreign nationals.

In a statement, the Minister said the evacuation was facilitated by the state to ensure the citizen’s safe relocation back home.

“We are delighted to welcome back home from South Africa our dear compatriot, Mr Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah,” he stated.

He also commended Ghana’s diplomatic mission in South Africa for its role in the process, praising the High Commissioner, Benjamin Quarshie, for personally accompanying the returnee back to Ghana.

“I commend our High Commissioner to South Africa… for accompanying our brother all the way,” he added.

Mr Ablakwa further urged Ghanaians living abroad who may find themselves in distress to seek assistance from Ghana’s diplomatic missions, assuring that government stands ready to support relocation efforts when necessary.

He emphasised that the current administration, led by President John Dramani Mahama, remains committed to protecting the welfare of citizens abroad.

“The Mahama Administration values every Ghanaian life anywhere in the world, and we shall never abandon our citizens in distress. Your welfare remains our utmost priority,” he said.

The development comes amid renewed xenophobic tensions in parts of South Africa, where foreign nationals, including West Africans, have reportedly been targeted in attacks linked to unemployment concerns and allegations of job competition and crime.

Authorities in Ghana say they are closely monitoring the situation and engaging through diplomatic channels to safeguard affected citizens.

Mr Ablakwa added that he looks forward to meeting the returnee upon his arrival.

“I look forward to hosting Mr Asamoah when I return to Ghana later this week. A warm Akwaaba to our cherished Ghanaian. It is well,” he said.