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We should be able to invest in our health — Health Minister says amid rejection of US deal

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Health We should be able to invest in our health — Health Minister says amid rejection of US deal
TUE, 05 MAY 2026

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has stated that Ghana is committed to strengthening domestic financing for the health sector as the country moves to reduce reliance on external support.

His comments come after reports that Ghana declined to sign a proposed US health cooperation deal valued at about US$100 million, which would have supported health commodities and services under a new funding arrangement.

The deal, linked to the US “America First” policy shift, reportedly required Ghana to transfer aspects of control over health data, decision-making, and resources to US authorities.

According to reports, officials raised concerns about health sovereignty.

Speaking to the media in Accra on Monday, May 4, the Minister said Ghana’s focus is now on building a self-reliant health system through sustained domestic investment.

“We believe in Ghana that African countries, must take their own destiny into their own heart. We should be able to expand or invest in the health sector,” he said.

“We are willing and ready to invest domestically in where we need or where it's needed most,” he added.

Juaboso MP further noted that government has already begun increasing budgetary allocations for critical interventions such as vaccines, describing them as non-negotiable public goods.

He cited rising investments in immunisation programmes.

The Minister noted that government has nearly doubled budgetary allocation on vaccines as part of efforts to gradually phase out donor dependence.

According to him, the National Health Insurance Levy is also being channelled more directly into health system strengthening.

The Minister stressed that the country's approach does not mean isolation from partners, but a shift towards “purposeful collaboration” without restrictive conditions.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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