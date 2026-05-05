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Korle-Bu doctors strike suspended, OPD services resume Tuesday

  Tue, 05 May 2026
Health Korle-Bu doctors strike suspended, OPD services resume Tuesday
TUE, 05 MAY 2026

The Korle-Bu Doctors Association (KODA) has suspended its strike action, which began on Monday, following engagements with hospital management.

The Association has, therefore, directed all its members to resume Out-Patient Department (OPD) services effective Tuesday, May 5.

A statement signed by Dr Asare Offei, Chairman of the Association, said the decision was reached after a meeting held on Monday morning, during which management gave assurances to address the issues raised by the doctors.

The concerns centred on the return of Laboratory Physicians to their posts, an issue the Association considers critical to effective service delivery.

KODA expressed confidence that restoring collaboration between Laboratory Physicians and Medical Laboratory Scientists at the Central Laboratory is essential for delivering quality healthcare.

“By this letter we entreat all KODA members to resume Out-Patients services from Tuesday, May 5, 2026,” the statement said.

The strike stemmed from longstanding tensions between medical doctors trained in laboratory medicine and laboratory scientists over authority, workspace, and leadership of laboratory units.

The temporary industrial action had raised concerns about potential disruptions to healthcare delivery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Ghana's premier referral facility.

However, the latest development is expected to restore normalcy in patient care.

GNA

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