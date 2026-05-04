Korle Bu doctors suspend OPD services

Doctors at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have suspended all Outpatient Department services following a prolonged dispute involving laboratory personnel at the hospital’s Central Laboratory.

The industrial action, announced by the Korle Bu Doctors Association, took effect on Monday, May 4, 2026, with a warning that it could be extended to inpatient services if the impasse is not resolved.

In a statement issued on May 3, the Association said the decision was driven by concerns over patient safety and the integrity of clinical decision making.

“KODA withdraws all Outpatient Services from Monday, May 4, 2026. Escalation towards suspension of inpatient services will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.

The Association attributed the situation to what it described as the unlawful restriction of access to the Central Laboratory by members of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, which it said is disrupting clinical work.

KODA is demanding that all specialised laboratory results be reviewed and validated by qualified laboratory physicians before being released for clinical use. It is also calling for unrestricted access to laboratory systems and equipment for both clinical and academic purposes, insisting that any limitations affect the hospital’s efficiency.

Additionally, the Association has asked hospital management to investigate alleged threats against its members and take appropriate disciplinary and protective measures.

Beyond the immediate dispute, the doctors have raised concerns about plans to introduce 24 hour specialist outpatient services, arguing that such services are already provided through the hospital’s polyclinic and could place further pressure on existing resources.

While acknowledging the inconvenience to patients, the Association said the action is necessary to maintain standards at the country’s premier referral facility.

“We regret the inevitable inconvenience to our patients; however, this action is necessary to ensure patient safety and the long term stability and professional standards of the hospital,” the statement added.

The suspension is expected to affect hundreds of patients who depend on outpatient services at the hospital as stakeholders look to resolve the dispute.