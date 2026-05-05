Former scholarship secretariat boss Dr. Kingsley Agyemang denies BNI arrest

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang, has responded to reports linking him to an alleged interception by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), clarifying that he has not been arrested.

Claims that emerged on May 5 suggested he had been picked up for questioning in connection with a corruption related investigation tied to his tenure as Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

The case is reportedly focused on alleged irregularities in the administration of scholarships during the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo.

However, in a video cited by GhanaWeb, Dr Agyemang dismissed suggestions that he had been detained.

He explained that although he may have been invited in relation to the matter, he was not arrested as widely reported.

According to available information, the invitation was routed through the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in accordance with parliamentary procedures.