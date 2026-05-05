ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Former scholarship secretariat boss Dr. Kingsley Agyemang denies BNI arrest

  Tue, 05 May 2026
Headlines Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang
TUE, 05 MAY 2026
Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang, has responded to reports linking him to an alleged interception by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), clarifying that he has not been arrested.

Claims that emerged on May 5 suggested he had been picked up for questioning in connection with a corruption related investigation tied to his tenure as Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

The case is reportedly focused on alleged irregularities in the administration of scholarships during the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo.

However, in a video cited by GhanaWeb, Dr Agyemang dismissed suggestions that he had been detained.

He explained that although he may have been invited in relation to the matter, he was not arrested as widely reported.

According to available information, the invitation was routed through the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in accordance with parliamentary procedures.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

BoG gets clean audit opinion but KPMG flags investment risk areas BoG gets clean audit opinion but KPMG flags investment risk areas

1 hour ago

The victim with swelling around his eye Amaniampong SHS student beaten for refusing to attend all-night service

1 hour ago

Ghanaian national, Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah returns home after xenophobic attack in South Africa Ghanaian evacuated from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

1 hour ago

Ill transfer you to North as punishment if you approve illegal buildings—Linda Ocloo warns officers I'll transfer you to North as punishment if you approve illegal buildings—Linda ...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang Former scholarship secretariat boss Dr. Kingsley Agyemang denies BNI arrest

2 hours ago

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George You will be blacklisted for registering SIM cards for others — Sam George

2 hours ago

Here are areas to face power outages in Ashanti and Central Regions for ECG maintenance works on Wednesday Here are areas to face power outages in Ashanti and Central Regions for ECG main...

2 hours ago

Fire guts SunyaniGBC Fire guts Sunyani GBC

2 hours ago

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng NSB trial: Witness says Adu-Boahene and wife pre-signed cheques used for cash wi...

2 hours ago

Woman mistakenly shot dead by hunter atOkanease Woman mistakenly shot dead by hunter at Okanease

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line