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Bekwai NPP aspirants threaten demonstration over alleged vetting irregularities

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
NPP Bekwai NPP aspirants threaten demonstration over alleged vetting irregularities
MON, 04 MAY 2026

A group of disqualified polling station aspirants in the Bekwai Constituency of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region has threatened to stage a demonstration over alleged irregularities in a recent vetting exercise.

During a media interaction at Bekwai on Monday, May 4, 2026, they warned that unresolved concerns could affect party unity and future electoral prospects.

The aggrieved aspirants, led by their convener, Francis Xavier Baah, accused the vetting committee of inconsistencies, lack of transparency, and breaches of procedure.

According to the group, these issues have significantly undermined confidence in the credibility of the process.

They alleged that a number of aspirants were disqualified without clear and justifiable reasons, leaving affected individuals and their supporters dissatisfied.

“The integrity of the process is at stake. When rules appear to be applied selectively, it erodes trust in the system and breeds disunity among the rank and file,” one of the petitioners stated.

The group further claimed that some individuals were allowed to contest without undergoing the required vetting procedures, describing the situation as a violation of fairness and equal opportunity within the party.

The petitioners warned that failure to address their grievances could have long-term implications for the party’s electoral fortunes in the constituency, particularly in the 2028 general elections.

They maintained that unresolved disputes risk deepening divisions at the grassroots level.

They also highlighted the lack of clear communication regarding reasons for disqualification, noting that the situation has created confusion and heightened tensions across several polling stations within the constituency.

Copies of the petition have been submitted to the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee and the party’s General Secretary at the national headquarters, as well as the Bekwai Constituency Secretariat.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the constituency, the constituency secretary, Michael Oteng, acknowledged the concerns raised and assured the group that their grievances would be forwarded to both regional and national leadership for prompt attention.

He appealed for calm among the aggrieved aspirants, expressing confidence that the leadership of the New Patriotic Party would take the necessary steps to address the issues and restore fairness and unity within the Bekwai Constituency.

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