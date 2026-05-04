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Ghana borrows GHS20.48 billion from treasury bill auctions in April 2026 

  Mon, 04 May 2026
Economy & Investments Ghana borrows GHS20.48 billion from treasury bill auctions in April 2026
MON, 04 MAY 2026

Government raised a total of GHS 20.48 billion from the domestic money market in April 2026 through a series of Treasury bill auctions.

The funds were mobilised through five Treasury bill auctions held on April 2, 10, 17, 24 and 30, covering the 91‑day, 182‑day and 364‑day instruments, with investor participation remaining generally strong throughout the month.

On April 2, 2026, the Government borrowed GHS 2.95 billion after accepting most of the bids, data released by the Bank of Ghana said on Monday.

This was followed by a sharp increase in borrowing on April 10, when it raised GHS 5.11 billion.

The April 17 auction resulted in GHS 4.09 billion being raised, with bids spread more evenly across the three tenors, while the April 24 auction saw a slightly lower outcome of GHS 3.90 billion.

The final auction for the month, held on April 30, recorded GHS 4.43 billion in borrowing.

Cumulatively, the five auctions brought total government borrowing for April to GHS 20.48 billion.

Throughout the month, the 91‑day Treasury bill remained the dominant instrument, accounting for the largest share of funds raised, as investors showed a clear preference for short‑term paper.

GNA

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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