Allow BECE candidates to use calculators — Effia MP urges Minister to reconsider stand

Mr. Isaac Boamah, the Member of Parliament for the Effia Constituency in the Western Region has called for reforms on the non-use of calculators for BECE candidates.

He said; “I am particularly worried that these children were being denied the opportunity to use calculators for their mathematics, science and ICT examinations in this era…this is a reform we have to push for the Ministry of Education to reverse.”

Mr. Boamah, a lawyer and Tax Administrator told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to schools within the Constituency to congratulate and encourage candidates within the Jurisdiction to give off their best in the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

He urged the students to start from the point of victory, and end with flying colours bearing in mind that “everything is possible with the right attitude and behaviour.”

The Member of Parliament also noted the need for subject merger and realignment where necessary to reduce the academic burden on these students.

For the Effia Member of Parliament, the Education Service, should ensure stricter monitoring particularly in government schools in both urban and preurban centres to ensure that students from such areas really completed their academic syllabus for fair competition.

Mr. Boamah, said human resources formed the base for national development, hence the need to set the foundation right at the early childhood and basic levels for steady progression.

The Member of Parliament for Effia had already supplied mathematical sets, pencils, pens and erasers to the candidates aside financing their mock examinations as rehearsals for the examination.

He noted the constituency's preparedness to provide scholarship for needy but brilliant students from BECE for the next educational level.

GNA