Fresh shooting shatters fragile calm in Nkwanta South, Okada rider shot

Renewed violence has disrupted the fragile peace in the Nkwanta South Municipality after a shooting incident left a 26-year-old commercial motor rider in critical condition.

The victim, identified as Bright Nkpah, was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants while travelling from Nkwanta towards Odomi Challa. The incident occurred along a secluded stretch of the road and has heightened fears of a resurgence in the long-running communal tensions in the area.

According to Adom News correspondent Obrempongba K. Owusu, the attack took place on Monday, May 4, when gunmen opened fire on travellers using the route. While some managed to escape, Nkpah was hit by a gunshot and sustained life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to the St Joseph Catholic Hospital in Nkwanta, where medical personnel are working to stabilise him. Hospital sources say he remains in critical condition and is receiving intensive care.

The incident has sparked widespread panic across the municipality. Despite the presence of security personnel, fear and uncertainty have gripped residents, with many staying indoors over concerns about possible reprisals or further attacks.

Although the identities of the attackers are yet to be confirmed, security sources believe the incident may be linked to the ongoing ethnic tensions in the area. Investigations have commenced, with authorities expected to provide updates as security teams gather evidence from the scene.