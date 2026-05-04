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Education Minister urges WAEC to review transportation of exam materials

  Mon, 04 May 2026
Education Education Minister urges WAEC to review transportation of exam materials
MON, 04 MAY 2026

Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Education, has urged the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to review the transportation of examination materials for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He described delays in the delivery of examination materials as unacceptable, noting that late arrivals disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Mr Iddrisu made the call when he visited the Boako M/A Basic School Centre in the Sefwi-Wiawso Municipality in the Western North Region to observe the commencement of the 2026 BECE.

“This is imperative for the actualization of the objects of the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Program (GANRAP) launched by government and approved by Parliament,” he said.

He urged the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to engage WAEC to address the challenge, stressing that examination materials must arrive ahead of time to ensure a smooth start.

Mr Iddrisu also announced that the Computerised School Selection and Placement System would be reviewed to allow candidates to select their schools after writing their examinations.

He advised candidates to give their best and refrain from examination malpractice.

The Minister said his visit was to assess the conduct of the examinations outside Accra, including the timely arrival of materials, supervision, and the state of infrastructure.

He announced plans to construct a Technical and Vocational Education and Training Centre at Boako M/A School to promote skills development.

Mr Iddrisu visited four examination centres in the Sefwi-Wiawso Municipality to observe the commencement of the examination.

GNA

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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