NPP’s Ali Kabe Rejects Mahama’s Call to Criminalise Sex‑for‑Jobs Practices

A member of the opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communication team, Alhaji Ali Kabe, has declared that he does not support President John Dramani Mahama’s call for legislation to criminalise the solicitation of sexual favours in exchange for jobs.

President Mahama made the proposal during an engagement at Adweso in Koforidua on Saturday, May 3, at the end of his two‑day “Resetting Ghana” tour of the Eastern Region.

He condemned what he described as exploitative conduct by some employers who allegedly demand intimate relationships as a condition for offering employment, particularly to women.

“One of the worst things—and I think we should pass a bill to make it punishable—is that sometimes if the employer or the person responsible for employing is a male, they demand some romantic relationship before they give them jobs. It is unacceptable. It must stop,” he said, insisting that such behaviour must attract strict legal consequences.

However, reacting to the proposal on Accra‑based Hot 93.9FM’s Hot Morning Drive, hosted by Oman Nana, Alhaji Ali Kabe stated emphatically that he does not support criminalising sex‑for‑jobs arrangements.

According to him, anyone seeking employment is an adult capable of making personal decisions; therefore, if two consenting adults reach an agreement, he sees nothing wrong with it.

“The lady who is going to look for the job, is she an 11‑year‑old? It’s between two adults. He said he would give you the work in exchange for sex, and you agreed. For Christ’s sake!” he argued, describing the proposal as unnecessary.

When asked whether he would advise his own daughter to engage in such an arrangement, the outspoken communicator said, “I will advise my daughter not to do that, but she is old enough to decide what is good for her.”

He added that once the employer fulfils his part of the agreement, he sees no problem with the arrangement.

Watch the full video below.