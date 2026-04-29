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Current dumsor worst Ghana has experienced since 1999 — Miracles Aboagye

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics Current dumsor worst Ghana has experienced since 1999 — Miracles Aboagye
WED, 29 APR 2026 1

Spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2028 flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has described the current intermittent power outages as the worst Ghana has experienced in over two decades.

His comments come amid weeks of erratic electricity supply affecting households, businesses and essential services across the country.

The situation, commonly referred to as “dumsor,” has been linked to transformer upgrade works by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, the situation has been worsened by a fire outbreak at the GRIDCo Akosombo Substation, which resulted in a 1000MW loss of power to the national grid.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, April 29, Miracles Aboagye said the current crisis is more severe than previous recorded episodes of power instability.

“I think this is the worst dumsor this country has seen since 1999,” he said.

He explained that the frequency and unpredictability of outages in households has made the situation more disruptive than past crises.

“The light can come on at 6am, by 8am it is off, then it comes back at 12, then by 2pm it is off. Like in a day, the light in my home goes off five times,” he stated.

The NPP communicator also criticised government communicators for what he described as inconsistent and unhelpful commentary on the situation.

He urged the relevant bodies to focus on fixing the problem rather than engaging in political exchanges.

He added that the energy crisis requires urgent and practical solutions, stressing that Ghanaians are more concerned about stable power supply than political arguments.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Akoto | 4/29/2026 3:33:37 PM

When the energy problem is solved, use Akufo-Addo's swimming pool foundation cathedral at a cost of 58 million dollars for your campaign. Useless NPP that demolished a hospital but has no money to build a new one.

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