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NDC struggling to keep light on for 12 hours despite promising 24-hour economy — Adomako-Kissi

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines NDC struggling to keep light on for 12 hours despite promising 24-hour economy — Adomako-Kissi
MON, 27 APR 2026 3

A former Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako-Kissi, has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over recent intermittent power outages.

His comments come as the country continues to experience erratic electricity supply over the past two weeks, affecting households, businesses and public institutions.

The outages were initially attributed to ongoing transformer upgrade works by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

However, the issue has now been worsened by a fire incident at a Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) control centre, which reportedly led to a loss of about 1,000 megawatts from the national grid.

Speaking on Accra-based GHOne TV on Monday, April 27, Dr. Adomako-Kissi said the current challenges reflect poor operational efficiency and inconsistent energy management under the administration.

“The NDC administration gave us all kinds of excuses… what we are seeing is a very bad operational efficiency under the leadership of our current administration,” he said.

He argued that the ongoing power fluctuations are damaging to households and businesses, especially due to unstable voltage and unexpected outages.

“It is troubling that even the 12 hours we are supposed to enjoy is not stable, yet we were promised a 24-hour economy,” he stated.

Dr. Adomako-Kissi further questioned explanations linking the outages solely to infrastructure works, noting that such activities should not result in widespread power cuts.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Akoto | 4/27/2026 7:18:31 PM

Was Akufo-Addo able to enable one-hour economy? He destroyed the entire economy with Agyapadie state looting, money laundering and embezzling, together with his fugive relative, Ken Ofori-Atta. NPP suppost not to exist in any country that cares about development, and surely, Ghanaians are trying hard to collapse it than any political party.

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