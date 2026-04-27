NDC struggling to keep light on for 12 hours despite promising 24-hour economy — Adomako-Kissi

A former Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako-Kissi, has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over recent intermittent power outages.

His comments come as the country continues to experience erratic electricity supply over the past two weeks, affecting households, businesses and public institutions.

The outages were initially attributed to ongoing transformer upgrade works by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

However, the issue has now been worsened by a fire incident at a Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) control centre, which reportedly led to a loss of about 1,000 megawatts from the national grid.

Speaking on Accra-based GHOne TV on Monday, April 27, Dr. Adomako-Kissi said the current challenges reflect poor operational efficiency and inconsistent energy management under the administration.

“The NDC administration gave us all kinds of excuses… what we are seeing is a very bad operational efficiency under the leadership of our current administration,” he said.

He argued that the ongoing power fluctuations are damaging to households and businesses, especially due to unstable voltage and unexpected outages.

“It is troubling that even the 12 hours we are supposed to enjoy is not stable, yet we were promised a 24-hour economy,” he stated.

Dr. Adomako-Kissi further questioned explanations linking the outages solely to infrastructure works, noting that such activities should not result in widespread power cuts.