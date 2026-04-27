December 2024 saw worst power deficit of 700MW — Richmond Rockson

The Head of Communications at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, has stated that the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration engaged in consistent load shedding throughout 2024.

According to him, the situation peaked in December 2024 when the country experienced a deficit of about 700 megawatts of power, affecting supply during the festive season and the election period.

Mr. Rockson made the remarks on Accra-based TV3’s New Day programme on Monday, April 27, while addressing concerns about recent power supply challenges.

He attributed the current outages to the reported fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation, noting that the situation is not comparable to what occurred under the previous administration.

“It is 2024,… every single month we had load shedding. The peak of it was in December 2024… we were shedding over 700 megawatts of power,” he said.

He further argued that the erstwhile government left behind significant challenges in the energy sector, including fuel shortages and mounting debts.

Mr. Rockson noted that the current administration has since taken steps to stabilise the sector, including settling key financial obligations and investing in power generation and distribution.

“And so please, let’s not be political… if people were asking for a timetable at the time, it was because for over 12 months you had been shedding load,” he added.

He stressed that, unlike the prolonged outages in 2024, the recent disruptions are temporary and linked to a specific incident, assuring that efforts are underway to restore stable power supply.