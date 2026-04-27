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Parts of Volta and Oti regions facing intermittent power outages due to Akosombo fire outbreak — ECG

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Parts of Volta and Oti regions facing intermittent power outages due to Akosombo fire outbreak — ECG
MON, 27 APR 2026

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced ongoing power interruptions in parts of the Volta and Oti regions linked to the recent fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation.

The outage is linked to reduced power supply from the Ghana Grid Company facility, which has led to the loss of about 1000 megawatts from the national grid.

Residents and businesses in several communities are experiencing intermittent supply throughout today, Monday, April 27.

"Due to the fire outbreak at GRIDCo's substation at Akosombo which has reduced power supply to the Volta and Oti Regions, power supply will be curtailed," read part of two separate notices issued on Monday.

The company outlined two outage periods from 12:00pm to 6:00pm and from 6:00pm to 12:00am, affecting multiple towns including Sogakope, Keta, Ho, Aflao, Kpando and Jasikan.

Other affected areas include communities in Akatsi, Denu, Adaklu, Nkwanta and surrounding enclaves.

ECG assured customers that efforts are underway to restore supply once conditions improve.

“Immediately the voltage profile improves, power supply will be restored," the power distribution company assured.

The company also apologised for the inconvenience caused and urged customers to bear with the situation as engineers work to stabilise the system.

The development follows ongoing challenges in the power sector after the Akosombo incident, which continues to impact electricity supply across parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, has assured that engineers are working tirelessly to address the situation.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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