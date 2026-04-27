DVLA launches free replacement for fading 2026 vehicle number plates

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has initiated a replacement exercise for a batch of 2026 embossed number plates that have been found to fade.

The Authority says the issue was detected during routine quality checks.

Some of the affected plates had already been issued before the batch was withdrawn from circulation.

In a statement issued on April 27, the DVLA said it had taken immediate steps after identifying the defect.

It noted that “routine quality checks revealed that some plates did not meet the Authority's durability standards, causing the printed characters to fade.”

The authority further noted that “all affected vehicle owners are invited to visit any DVLA office nationwide for a free replacement.”

The DVLA further expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and said it has begun strengthening its internal quality control systems to prevent a recurrence.