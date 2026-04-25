A Movement or NGO for Better Elections in Africa and Worldwide

History has shown us that disputed elections can cost us millions or billions through riots or property damages for a day or two. Beyond short-term riots, we have seen countries devolved to civil unrest that cost lives, civil wars, and countless refugees. This solidifies elections are 'national' in one sense, but global in many ways. Meaning, we should see it as a global responsibility to help every country get the best possible elections for national, regional, and global peace. The title could have rightly stated 'for better elections and peace', but writers sometimes have to compromise based on what we deem most fitting, more relatable, or less controversial. Actually, I was first tempted to title it 'The Gambia and how many countries are already in Election trouble, and who will repent and amend'? As the inspirations continue, I notice some of the thoughts can help countless countries, including the u.s. So I am obligated to make a good micro-example case for the Gambia as an example, but virtually every country can deduce enormous benefits from the article and much more if we can setup the Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) . A resort option is a national or regional movement .

Sometimes, it helps to highlight the known problems, then the potential problems before the solutions. However, I am also the type that likes to weave thoughts and give great hints like the solutions for the impatient readers, then delve where I deem fit as time and space may permit. The Gambia, Africa, and the world needs a much stronger culture of cameras, including and beyond elections. Beside cameras, the proposed NGO must suggest or offer different collaboration options, including laws. Since an NGO may not directly pass laws, it can sponsor private bills to improve election integrity and the types of packages it may work with based on the country. We can think of it as a silver, gold, or diamond level partnership.

From registration to counting or declaring of votes, we can have at least 75% mutual agreement and closely tolerate with learning for evolution. The Gambia is in 'registration update' of voters and I have read countless claims or disputes about election irregularities. These disturbing allegations and distrust are present day realities that may escalate to harm a country that is under-credited on our peaceful electoral history. The international world tends to credit Senegal as an example of 'democracy' in Africa, but I can verifiably claim the Gambia certainly beats Senegal and countless countries in some aspects, including least election fights (violence) and deaths. To the best of my memory, every election since the 1980s, Senegal has registered election violence and deaths. The Gambia was free of such until the Late Solo Sandeng in 2016, unless my memory fails me. These narrations are not just mere bragging or historical rectifications, but I am hinting that if the most 'peaceful' African country is in 'election trouble' in 2026, we must study and employ every reasonable effort to reverse direction, re-attain peaceful elections, and even inspire the world. I am equally thankful that God has chosen me to be presenting marvelous pioneering ideas for the world, except I wish for more realizations with speed. At least three opposition political parties have raised concerns about elections in these early stages, but I am not impressed by their claims and pressuring them towards irrefutable evidence gathering, and deterring of problems.

The envisioned NGO can certainly raise billions of dollars, depending on who we can get on-board and how they can sell the need for its funding. As said, tiny poor Gambia can lose millions within two days of riots and big countries like Nigeria can lose billions within days, plus countless lives and refugees fleeing where we least expect it. Visionaries do not wait until problems arise and our world tends to give new challenges. The era of 'international observers' making statements after elections may no longer be enough guardrails, because a country can be burned down before elections, and if we do offer ways to confront the liars, the cruel, and the extremely stupid ones, then claims or flimsy evidence may contradict international observers in ways that may be detrimental.

Evidence versus claims on Registration: Our NGO should be active even from the registration stage. How many body cameras can we deliver in small Gambia, bigger Nigeria, Uganda, Jamaica, etc to ascertain registrations are right or the claims will be followed with charges or refuted with evidence? As little as two thousand body cameras may help, but how about each party having at least one thousand body cameras? I do not need to explain that these cameras will help far beyond this stage. The numbers are based on my perception of cameras versus enough cameras. Humans, especially Africans, hardly know enough on many essentials, we tend to under-estimate. Each party volunteer may need 2 to 6 body cameras, including charging reserves. A sunglass camera, plus a belt or chest worn camera is like the bare minimum. That will deter in much better ways and offer far better than what phone cameras can bring with the dangers of phone snatching. Daily, weekly, or monthly submitting of your recordings to your party's big server is for the party to decide, but the NGO can certainly suggest. Smart educating means delaying evidence producing, because we want to see how truthful your electoral institution and central government are. After denials or xyz, where and how to distribute the recordings that no AI can refute? Of course, the electoral institution can have both body and other types of cameras.

Campaign Stage: The campaign stage is arguably the most dangerous stage. You may need forty thousand body cameras for tiny Gambia, or about five to ten thousand body cameras per party in every country. Unless the NGO raises enough money, we should not bother partnering higher in this stage. They can use the ones we supplied in stage one to help reduce campaign problems. Need I mention good body cameras can be as low as $25, but each volunteer may need up to $100 worth of cameras?

An NGO does not mean 100% free, we can sell, loan, offer discount, or resell at which rates? Ideally, I will say the NGO does not know how rough Gambians are versus Nigerians or Brazilians. So best is to work with the party in reasonable ways. We will offer you about $100,000.00 to $2,000,000.00 dollars worth of cameras per party in tiny Gambia. You must pay a quarter or half upfront, then you resell to your volunteers+ at a discount to repay us, so that we can fund the next country having elections. The NGO may register bad loans at times and will always need to raise funds until a worldwide culture of cameras is a reality. Considering the countless benefits we may bring, 'losing' even million dollars per country may not be real lost, but unseen gains by the mentally blind folks. I think we should nominate the Nobel peace prize to the highest donor to this NGO, because s/he will contribute to world peace more than Trump and Obama, and how many people?

Voting Stage: The voting stage is arguably the most important stage. I am fairly certain there is some truth to the voter registration irregularities in the Gambia. Whether they are in the hundreds or thousands is what I cannot ascertain. However, if our NGO or Gambian based movement ascertains cameras on voting day in the spirit of public space demands public responsibility, right to record for historical and judicial purposes, etc, the hundreds or thousands that wrongly register may be deterred from showing up on election day. An illiterate Senegalese woman married to a Gambian told me she wants a Gambian voting card and wants to fraudulently get a Gambian birth certificate. I told her she is unnecessarily breaking Gambian law and I may report her to the useless authorities to waste my time? I told her to use her husband for Gambian citizenship, she can get citizenship without a fraudulent birth certificate that can get her in trouble and how many people who may help her? Perhaps all birth certificate seeking should be under cameras. Anyway, once the Gambia or the NGO declares there will be cameras at the voting stations and tough prosecutions, her type may know better. I heard rumors that she got the Gambian birth certificate and I cannot verify if she has the voter's card yet.

Counting Votes Stage: Perhaps we should use the u.s as an example for this stage. If every counting official is mandated by law or our NGO to wear body cameras, then how can Trump, xyz, or his few lying officials claim fraud? Calling a governor to 'find me a few thousand votes' in Atlanta Georgia, Nigeria or the Gambia, demands learning or our envisioned NGO. Will Democrats learn from me or complain in fear? Mr. President, the volunteers or counting folks have records sent to their respective parties or xyz, even seizing the official physical boxes to alter anything can be refuted in multiple ways. This stage needs few cameras that party leaders can take from the stage one volunteers, or a well funded NGO can offer help and contribute in other ways for world peace. Different volunteers may exist, and I want every poor volunteer to own a few cameras after their dedicated services.

Laws: We must propose great laws to deter criminals. Yes, I am the type that believes in education above punishment, but that does not mean no punishment, or too soft on punishment. A law that says 3 to 36 months in prison , plus xyz fine for splitting will deter many voting criminals. It means the most lenient judge must give you at least three months if our cameras caught you. This part is vital, because if it is only fine, President Barrow, Tinubu, Trump, their representatives, etc may tell criminals we will pay the fine. Yes, presidents have pardon powers, but many presidents will not risk it and educating the populace will mean many may avoid the risk of getting caught. Fine splitting is crucial in certain crimes. By having the law states about 15 to 25% of the fine will be restitution or compensation for those who report the case will encourage reporting. We compensate juries, but me or xyz reporting someone I know comes with risks. I think anonymous reporting with cameras will help in many ways. I Jarga Kebba Gigo or xyz number is hereby reporting anonymously, ms. Mary Jane Doe is Senegalese, married to xyz Gambian, she fraudulently got a voter's card and will likely vote in one of the kombo South voting stations; sent to the government and all or trusted political parties will likely yield arrest , or at least deterrence. Yes, I prefer deterrence and camera oriented evidence is about the only area I support splitting fines. I am not interested in pitching citizens against citizens or others, but I believe humankind are lost, unless we 'exhort each other to truth...' , especially on sins between creatures, as per ch.103. Rewarding good citizens matters, it is also about time compensation and the risk of losing a friend or someone hunting me for choosing right.

Again, different countries may agree on different packages. If the Gambia government is reluctant in one area, our NGO can support a private bill in the case of the Gambia, preferably with one or multiple political parties. If the law is reasonable and passed in multiple countries, Barrow or Tinubu will be ashamed to veto it. Who said you have to be officially in politics to change a country or multiple countries? If the God of Jarga and the World helped a lot more beyond thoughts and words, I can transform the world and be more effective than Trump and Putin combined.

Funding: We know those who fund international election observers may or may not help. I think countless billionaires may be willing to help. Every country should seek their rich ones, explain how election riots may affect them and some may care beyond their countries. Even some centi-millionaires may be willing to help through matching funds through crowdfunding. If Mr. Muhammed Jah or xyz of the Gambia contacts all billionaires and millionaires s/he knows, 25 to 75% may be willing to contribute and help the world attain peace. If all the mainstream media in the Gambia, Nigeria, Ghana, u.s, etc publish my writings and write their own versions in their understanding, we can convince rich folks or influential folks. If ten to hundred world stars jointly have a tour or show for such, we can raise funds. Worldwide crowdfunding or national crowdfunding will help.

Today, I saw PDOIS paying for a statement on Facebook about these irregularities or claims. I know Facebook ads are not expensive, but all parties are spending in one form or another. That ad is just giving false hope to gullible people, but meaningful action demanding urges and evidence gathering tools are what can help. We want these parties to reach out to the richest folks and also consider crowdfunding. If PDOIS and every party offered two donation lines, one for general party priorities and one for cameras only, who would donate to one or both? ' We want to buy thousands of body cameras for peace and election integrity may have how many Gambians in and outside the Gambia donate one, ten, or hundred dollars? Call me naive, but I think it is worth trying. Again, other parties made similar laments, no party is yet to understand this is the age of evidence, not claims. No party is yet to verifiably urge for culture of cameras like I do. No party can claim they make verifiable urging to rich folks, NGOs, or party big wigs for enough body cameras. No party in the Gambia can claim they never heard me call for culture of cameras and how it may help beyond elections. They all claim transparency and cannot be blind how culture of cameras may help fight corruption+, so show us your efforts on transparency and beyond, before you are voted or asking us for votes. Which Western, African, Arab, or xyz billionaires will help on such? Well, tell Mo Ibrahim, Dangote, Youssou Ndure, etc, that we appreciate the little they may be doing, but riots can destroy many things our government and the private sector builds. So let us start it, urge the world, and make this Worldwide NGO a reality.

Enough versus AI: We should not be thinking AI versus real, but rather AI versus enough real cameras. Once you have enough cameras at a given stage or neighborhood, it becomes almost impossible for an AI image to challenge the footages from multiple people and angles. AI can certainly beat or compete with human claims without evidence, but once humans accept enough cameras, we will defeat evil...

There may be other things the NGO can do to help with better elections, but by giving options, we may work 'gold' or silver with the Gambia in 2026, but diamond come 2031 or even before. Physical addressing of compounds can improve voter registration and reduce election fraud. This is another reason why the smallest village needs addressing and I offered to address any African country within three months, or search for ' simple addressing example for Africa...' Extending voter registration under cameras and forwarding it to all parties may help. People should be able to register up to the day or two before elections. We should look for ways of expanding access to dues and be the best around the world, not just Africa. President Barrow was caught bragging he has enough money for the 2026 campaigns, but does he have enough money for cameras? Can president Barrow forward this to his counterparts and all the rich folks he knows? If I were president Barrow, Tinubu, Mahama, etc, I would have helped my opponents with enough cameras to reduce baseless claims and maintain peace with cameras instead of guns and brutal crackdown against protesters. Every party has liars and naive ones, so confronting liars and helping the naive is our task for reality to hold strong. The Gambia is still poor, but enormous ideas came through me that fell on deaf ears. Researchers Access Store (RAS) is one brilliant idea that is yet to exist anywhere, you can search for it for more details. My point is the people and countries we may look down on are not necessarily cursed permanently and God or an aspect of God is certainly shining from me. I hope every media house beyond the Gambia to pursue similar good, urge until achievements are registered. I will recommend multiple brands unless a company is sponsoring enough a good deal. May God help much more. May God bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn