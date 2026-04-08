RAS: Description, Funding, Management and Research Tips, Plus Challenges

RAS is an acronym for Researchers Access Store. Since in the days of president Jammeh and Obama, I was calling for something I called 'Research Store' and it fell on deaf ears. Biden, Trump, Barrow+, all are yet to heed to my call for the poor. As Activists, we have to pursue our goals until achieved, partly because there is a spirit or God driving us and the average people and even leaders tend to lack understanding or enough care like we do. Are the teachers the problem or the students, or simply time is unveiling upon us as creatures? Even the visible teacher is evolving, but I may have to come harder because human beings sometimes resist vivid good, be it leaving normalised explicit cruelty or accepting vivid blessings to minimise implicit cruelty. RAS or Researchers Access Store is a time based need for every country, especially poorer countries. No country is yet to have RAS in the manner I envision it, to the best of my knowledge. RAS is arguably more vital than Museums, Zoos, Universities, Stadiums, etc. It may sound like a big claim but I will contrast why and perhaps AI may agree before the worst of humankind. I am not calling for the destruction of museums and the mentioned, but asking you to consider having a RAS before building another museum or the mentioned. RAS will return billions to our respective countries, uplift the livelihood of what percentage of humankind on earth, and arguably more urgent and feasible than many AI investments. Research should not be just for the rich and the connected, so RAS is about access, access, access for the poor, so expect the worst of capitalists+ to oppose it.

Although I vaguely called it a million dollar research store over two decades ago, the value or RAS investments can vary. I will prefer all RAS investments to start with at least 5 to 50 million dollars per country and I will reveal verifiable maths of how even a small country like the Gambia may have a much higher return within one to five years.

In one of my recent articles, titled: 'Understanding Products and Services in Levels...' I explained how Africa largely ignores an essential aspect of the world economy, so search for that article because I will avoid certain repetitions. Both products and services are vital, but people must understand there is a huge difference between head services and tail services. In a natural analogy, the economy of almost every country is like a bird with a head, thorax, and a tail. However, in a lame or intellectual level, it can be described as pre-production, production, and post production. Although I may use such terms depending on the audience, it may be much wiser to use the bird example with videos for the average person to comprehend the difference or dilemma we face. The reason birds can fly has a lot to do with design, but also balance. You must think of the world's economy as a bird, then your country/continent as a bird from a 'bigger' bird, or connected with other birds. If your country or economy is like a bird with no head or fraction of a head, a shaky thorax, and a big tail, then it becomes a very weird new creature that will be like a 'cursed chicken' that can barely fly in the world of man made products or economies... Since economies are designed, we can redesign our economies: create a measurable head or route to the head, then adjust the thorax, and try to retain even the tail, except you need a better new tail. Arguably, one of the reasons the chicken cannot fly is not just too big a thorax (weight) , but also lack of a needed diverse tail. Beyond physical, by head, I mean routes and levels, so the chicken or economies with brain damage or faulty mindsets will see problems down the road. Meaning, if a bird wrongly sacrifices its tail, it may become a chicken. If the world wrongly sacrifices Africa+ as a useless tail, God can curse them; but if Africa also continues to sacrifice its poor ones, God may further curse Africa or the most guilty within Africa+.

Why do we need A RAS? Well, today's capitalism and its cousins like socialism and communism have a semi closed system for researchers with connections and/or a lot of money. Since I am the originator of Lovism, which is a completely different system that prides in access from learning opportunities and working+ opportunities as rights, our God inspired me on how to help the poor to have a fairer playing field in the world of research. Even 'rich' countries that have poor people like the u.s will significantly benefit from having RAS, but do they have caring activists, caring governments, and/or caring billionaires or even centi-millionaires to help realize it? Like a museum or zoo can be owned by the government or private folks, a RAS can be owned by either. I must honestly admit it is best or easier for governments to get involved in the beginning, even if it is partial.

Imagine a RAS with million products and capable of hosting ten thousand visitors at a given time. If your country has no RAS today, the low standard minds may argue one thousand products is enough. Another may argue, after the first year, you may be lucky to have thousand researchers or would be researchers at a given time.

RAS should be designed to inspire even eight year olds to aspire to be researchers and help teenagers to enjoy learning instead of drugs and questionable sex and ses (sexless sexuals). Meaning, RAS should offer far beyond raw materials. A big beautiful building with or without government offered land will cost how much will vary per country. You will need shelves and many other things. Beside the raw materials, you should offer different examples of man made products from that raw material. For example, if you have 2 to 10 different types of granite as raw material, it helps to display the layers in extracted differentiations, but also a granite kitchen table and what else. The indifferent rich folks may argue everyone knows granite kitchen top, except the poor African child will appreciate it differently and may arouse desire to learn and think differently. RAS should be like a physical library or physical 'internet' for products towards newer products. Every shelf should read 'this xyz raw material was first verifiably discovered by xyz in xyz country; our RAS has 2 to 10 processed product examples of this raw material... It is likely that someone may discover new product(s) using this raw material within a year to ten... You have planted something in that child or adult researchers that this world is evolving, at least in some aspects of human knowledge. Whether or not that child will contribute, a revisit and seeing a new added product will certainly spark 'we are not lying'. If populations are rising, new products are coming up, then only the anti-planning (learning) folks will deny the importance of enough space and the dangers of overpopulation...

If the 'rock' like section has 2 to 10 different types of rocks, then all rocks are not the same. If I see a rock that is even one percent different from all the rocks I saw at the A+ level RAS, I will pick it up and research in which ways? Oops! Observant may be the first talent of researchers or discoverers. Count that among the research tips. If I see 2 to 10 different types of sands at a RAS, then all sands are not the same. The samples of the Alberta oil sands and the special sand that the British extracted from tiny Gambia on a shelf is like a part of Alberta (Edmonton, Canada) and the Gambia visiting Nigeria and every country with RAS. I was born in the Gambia and cannot identify that sand, nor know what products are made from it. Considering my level of knowledge, it is safe to say that 95% of Gambians are like me or worse on that sand. I also lived in Alberta Canada, but never visited or saw the oil sands, but it will be nice to see it and learn about the limitations of that oil versus Saudi's and Venezuela's oil. The Gambia's special sand going to every country means more research about the sand for potential new products or elevated versions of what Britain utilises it for. This further means potential new value for the Gambia if a Chinese discovers something special, but why not a Gambian or Nigerian to discover it? Well, without RAS, a poor Nigerian or Ghanaian must travel to the Gambia or UK and have connections higher than Jarga Kebba Gigo, except I can research that in less than a week in tiny Gambia. However, I think you can see how RAS can immensely help as one stop to wow and wow again.

Seeing hemp hurds on a shelf, then you will need a big space to display all the different products hemp hurds contribute to. A nice hemp brick, a nice hemp wood, etc will help. If you add a small kitchen made of hemp, a resting place, etc and reveal all countries and their so-called leaders once banned this valuable product in ignorance and/or cruelty, then it reveals many things and the importance or achievement of activism may take decades. Some people like Norml fought back against the u.s hemp and general cannabis criminalisation before I was born and Trump is still making them fight, even after repeated campaign promises to stop cruelty and legalize cannabis... Meaning, I do not know when RAS will become a reality in every country, but rejected ideas are not necessarily bad ideas. Great ideas still need a huge push, especially if it helps the poor in cruel or indifferent capitalism+. We are lucky to have the internet in our age, but are our university students ready to push and even protest for the realisation? Many of you are studying subjects with the aim of working only at the tail or post production level of the shaky economy. Although, I am not belittling the tail, but if your country refuse to pave way for one to five or xyz percent of you to significantly access the 'head' or preproduction high or medium level, then you are yet to learn and receiving indoctrination from questionable neo-colonialists who can easily control you without a head...

Ideally, I should discuss funding before making money through RAS, but many Africans cannot read even one hour, but expect their children to read for hours and help them out of poverty... It's like the bible said, 'they lay on others more than they can bear...'. Once they overvalue sex and have too many babies, reading is too hard and only making money matters? I also mean a new Africa must demand a new mindset, not just RAS, but RAS will certainly be in the right direction of repent and amend. So I am obligated to talk about money making before some of the guilty stop reading.

Billion Dollar Opportunities for countries and Trillions for continents? You have layers of making money through RAS. Entry fees like museums and zoos, but you must first make it attractive, reasonable, good marketing, and conscientious in other ways. Let's say one dollar entry fee for adults in poor Gambia for one time entry or three to six dollars for annual fee with unlimited entry. Since we argue we are here to help the poor, then the laborer with three kids should be accommodated but the laborer with ten kids needs hard lessons more than RAS. The daily wage of the laborer or teacher should help peg how much to charge to finance RAS for adults versus kids. I am not opposed to school packages, but I think RAS should lean on individual marketing. We understand kids are not working, so having them value RAS more than museums and candies will help, just like our fees must rightly compete with what bleaching women spend on marabouts, praise singers, etc. A student can pay quarter to half of what adults pay per year. The stingy parent will argue the eight year old cannot research, but children build interest and do ask questions. Oops! Add interest or passion, questions or inquisitive minds as research tips. Although children can ask questions to adults first, adults should ask up to God when researching. Like teenagers write hit songs and the connected do research and invent, the poor teenager can finally research and invent through RAS.

So if one to two million adult Gambians pay one dollar for actual research or to help the Gambia enter better than olympics, zoos, etc that the westerners suggested, then that is at least one million dollars. Plus the kids at different levels.

Raw Products or Materials Selling: Again, since we argue to be champions of the poor, then we must set a cap as recommendations. I cannot force Nigeria or xyz on how much to sell the Gambian sand or others. However, if we recommend all RAS should not have a mark-up of over 15% or 25%, then which countries can even subsidise which ones and not others? Most book stores have around 15% mark up and how well books sell in Africa versus others? Anything we are certain is for research purposes should preferably be under 15% mark-up, so that poor researchers can compete in different fields. Things that have multiple purposes and may compete with other retailers can go up to 25% mark-up. For example, a Gambian buying even twenty kilograms of hemp hurds is likely for research and perhaps because the Gambia is yet to legalize hemp for our researchers to compete with Chinese, Americans, Canadians, etc. Did God curse Africa or Africans allowed others and even elite Africans to curse them until when? Another example, A Ghanaian buying twenty kilograms of Gambian Sand in a RAS in Ghana is likely for research. The RAS in Ghana should even consider absolving the total or partial shipping cost in such matters. In some countries, you can have sponsors of display and regulate what RAS cannot sell, but display and offer referrals. Bulk buy for RAS is good. Researchers buy kilograms and manufacturers buy tonnes. So help the foreign RAS to help the researchers and ultimately the manufacturers and consumers, if God may allow Lovism.

RAS is far beyond raw materials for researchers. A poor country like the Gambia lacks so many important things you can get for one dollar at Home Depot or Walmart... These could be very vital in research at times, so the RAS must stock some of these things and be ready to order for the researchers where need be. Again, once you understand access is vital in research, then you will facilitate in better ways than colonial masters did for few through discovery+. Here again, a range and managerial discretion, including the researcher's record should help determine the mark up. It is hard to estimate how many millions can a RAS earn in a year through such sales.

Post Research Services: Although researchers can independently search for deals, I think RAS should help provide services where need be. I have talked to so-called intelligent Gambians and 'financially successful ones' through the tail, and they claim the Gambia is not fit for production or factories. Well, RAS is primarily preproduction, you do not need to own a factory or have factories in your country to participate in research or preproduction earnings. Also by starting with RAS, Gambians or xyz may invent what may help the Gambia compete better with factories. RAS services should help you start a brand, find manufacturers around the world, and make money. Although A Gambian should seriously consider working with RAS Gambia after successful research, tolerable differences from fees to corruption records will determine if Jarga or xyz will rather work with the RAS in Ghana or which country or company? Remember private companies are free to compete on such services. Competition and level of honesty must rule this area, so regulate smartly.

To sum it up: Entry fees in millions in tiny Gambia, or tens of millions in Nigeria or bigger countries; other higher millions in product sellings; then millions or billions in post research deals. You can doubt your citizens and yet to be born citizens in arrogance, but you can admit one to ten inventions can amount to billions, so why do you refuse to invest a few millions for potential billions?

Funding: As said, my other articles dealt with that. However, I am obligated to briefly repeat to new readers and add new details or ideas. Funding can be through national or international governments; internal or external business folks; and even crowdfunding in similar manners. China, u.s, Saudi-Arabia, etc should certainly consider funding what percentage of poor Africa to have RAS? Can the Gambia government provide enough land before asking help, in or outside the Gambia? Ask similarly for your country, but you need the debate and your journalists may need re-education. All the so-called successful Gambian business folks are in the tail or post production business and will they help others if educated? Can the African union of politicians or journalists contact the top philanthropists around the world, who may buy the idea? How many billionaires can give five billion or more to every country in Africa+ to start a RAS under which conditions or none? I would have demanded mandatory education for all children or something that hints elite Africa is ready to cater for the poor. If I get ten countries, fine, we will help such and perhaps consider others in later years or decades.

Besides grants, I would have sought loans or even partnership with up to 25% if I were the president of any African country. RAS is probably very profitable, so waiting for free help too long is not smart. We gave you the idea, which is worth billions or resulting to billions or trillions in different ways; we will provide the land and/or building; will you provide 5 to 50 million dollars in which arrangements to deserve 5% to 25% for the next ten to hundred years? Crowd funding to share buying on such may be much better than stocks on weapons and other questionable industries.

I weaved many management tips and research tips. So I want to add a bit on research tips and move to challenges to avoid an overly lengthy article, because it fell on deaf ears for decades. A researcher needs connection with the universal Lord, but must also utilize what the Lord already gave. You are using God's natural products and services to serve humankind or just yourself, close family members, country, etc? Are you a keen observant and can you ask smart questions? I am not suggesting punishing people for 'dumb questions', but tolerance has limits. Even the raw materials needed time in their making, but what is time and the contents of time? Do African researchers+ respect time to urge before time to research ? Well, go visit ch.103 and try to study and respect that chapter, mysteriously called time, as if you are competing to be the closest spirit to God, beating the so-called Muslims of five pillars of Islam and Christians with questionable salvation, and every being on earth... OK! Research and compete in a positive spirit, as one team for good, but do not allow disbelievers or disbelievers of knowledge and research try to stop you. You need faith to research, but the pessimistic devils may distract you; you need good deeds like listening to even your opponents and being observant+ ; you must challenge your partners+ or even your predecessors; and yes! You will need patience to be a researcher. Although that chapter means much more than I can weave in this article, how many good deeds and patience God tested me with for decades and yet to give me RAS for even the Gambia? Well, he helped improve the name and I have many more publishers and readers around the world. So this week may see RAS foundation stones raised around the world. If the researchers deserve Nobel peace prizes, then which politicians to funders of RAS may get prizes from at least God? What will Jarga and the publishers in your respective countries get? How about the publishers who will refuse publishing, refuse summarising for their limited spaces, and refuse writing their own versions until realised, because determination matters? Although, I am obligated to hint patience matters, inventions can be within minutes or hours of trying. Some can invent at teenage years, especially if the late learners share generously. Others may invent in what people call middle age or even old age, after having more time and experience, or access to RAS.

Further on research tips: Time with heat and/or cold process is how God/nature creates, so do humans. You must learn to differentiate even if we explain in generalisation. By demonstrating this reality on multiple levels, a teenager can understand you need one or both processes to be a serious researcher. This means every high school and beyond should own a furnace and a cooling system designed for research, to help researchers who cannot afford their personal versions. Yes, sometimes some cheap physical tools, your oven, and fridge can do the trick. Precision helps and these tips will boost the morale of rising brains. Extract and/or adding with time in heat and/or cold process is a different way of explaining or research tips. Is it a two to ten level process? Try and ask God.

You can also try organisations like OIC for funding. Explain how such may please the Lord of conscience more than certain AI investments like weapons with the west. I am not totally against the west, but they refused such and many ideas I preached for even the west. RAS in the u.s will greatly help the visible minorities. You can even knock doors with Iran, if Iran offers a percentage of the strait of Humus fees to fund RAS, it can lead to a peace deal and help the poor, not just the elite.

First Stock: unless it is done at the government level, this paragraph or idea is useless. Helping each other and history matters. If the Gambia offers ten kilograms of our special sands to all countries or first fifty countries to open a RAS, that will be historical and may trigger reciprocal gestures to mutually help us all. It means less cost to a startup to countries that may be struggling and they may need more within months, depending on their researchers. If they know gratitude, they may buy from us instead of which country may have that sand. A researcher seeing the first batch as 'donated by the Gambia' is slightly different from available in the Gambia and xyz countries. Bauxite, granite, iron ore, etc are available in Guinea, Canada, and many countries. Which one of those countries will then donate the first ten or twenty kilograms or packages we deem our researchers may need? Again, it can significantly reduce the setting up needs. Which African president or caring person will table the idea to the world or at least AU level? If Africa totally complies, we may still need Canada's oil sands, Ukraine's rare earths, Russia's xyz. Africa must also learn to negotiate or try barter where need be. RAS can be a worldwide network, helping each other for human uplifting in much better ways than humankind ever demonstrated. A RAS aircraft(s) collecting and distributing products between RASes may be needed.

Challenges for Rewards: English is a slightly funny language, because challenges can be positive or negative leaning. Instead of your punishment leaning leaders declaring million or multimillion dollar bounties against criminals, terrorists, or even good folks who expose their crimes, I want the first few years of RAS to be offering rewards through challenges. The world can declare targets or challenges, then continental and national level challenges can occur. For example, the Gambia or xyz can declare 2026 we want achievements on vitamin B12, batteries, and tiny personal aircrafts that can fly at least thirty minutes. It does not mean researchers will not research for other things or the Gambia may not reward special achievements. Declare the reward range based on specified achievements . They can even further give reasonable hints to would-be researchers to have more hope.

On B12, the research may be fairly simple and perhaps not very costly. By hinting some animals make B12 through 'dirty' bacteria, every school or researcher with a good lab can study wide varieties of the grasses animals eat, blending them, adding things like fermented food , etc to see if the kind Lord can give us much better B12 than killing animals or stealing their milk. Hint acidity may help. We can also study human milk in many ways, the mass studying is like mass prayer through actions, and the kind Lord may help us more than some of us try to help animals and the poor.

On things like batteries, by sharing enough information about battery making and even hinting things like hemp cell batteries and nuclear batteries can be our 'saviors'. You may need to erase fears at times. Explaining the sun is said to offer nuclear energy and it is safe and beneficial for us. Explain one kilogram nuclear versus milligram nuclear cannot be the same danger in our limited knowledge, and perhaps much safer than illegal migration to Europe... It is indeed possible to get results where we least expect it, or research about the Mexican who beats richer Americans on color TV inventions. Research involves money and some knowledge, but it does not mean the one with the most money or most formal education will always win. In many ways it is like the lottery, but you must enter the game to win. God will decide if you or the world 'deserves' it, and explain how spin-offs will come to those who observe and appreciate beyond targets. Blacks in America significantly contributed to inventions through limited connections, so if Africa offers RAS, I think God does not hate blacks and Africans may invent much more. Environment matters and RAS is to help bring the unprecedented conducive environment for researchers, blending soft knowledge and hard or real products in levels for new levels and new products.

On things like Aircrafts. I have repeatedly said, 'with a small team of engineers and the needed materials, I am confident I can create flying vehicles in many different ways'. If you do not trust me, then trust others may. By declaring an award, you may attract many qualified folks to compete through RAS and the results can vary. Your reward committee can decide where we see achievements, but fall short in which ways? Just do not be corrupt, but try to reward proportionately to encourage efforts based on achievements.

Other Challenges: I am not disrespecting museums, but you cannot compare what RAS can lead to with museums. RAS is already some kind of a museum but much bigger. Even though I do not visit zoos, I have been reliably informed that western zoos offer much more than African zoos. They took the animals for the poor and the rich, but they took the raw materials for the connected and the rich? Keep your zoos, but let us help the poor make millions or billions by visiting RAS more than those who visit zoos. If not millions, research can be a much better hobby than drugs, but they may credit a questionable president or police chief more than us. Even universities largely produce tail workers unless you get connections and luck, including living in certain countries. RAS will complement universities and make some high school students or graduates hire university graduates through product inventions. So gather the sponsors of universities or education in your poor countries, tell them a thinker called Jarga Kebba Gigo claims a better form of help is here and can they help? Why sponsor a person or country to be forever in the tail, after sure knowledge? Again, once the doors for a perfect head or preproduction are opened and thriving, then it becomes safer to have a thorax and a new tail in conscientious ways.

I will urge you to understand we must all speak up and try to realize these important opportunities. Again, I have repeatedly pushed for these ideas for decades. Humans are yet to push enough with me, but God is pushing with me, except I want even God to push much more. Convince them or impose it on them. The name can also be adjusted or changed, but I think RAS is a nice name. I will prefer real RASes popping in every country, but will welcome a video by anyone to help visualize how RAS will look like and may help. Which country will offer the first RAS versus best RAS? Which RAS will lead to which inventions by the poor within a year? Well, even the presently connected ones will find RAS to offer much more and wish them well, not just the poor. May God bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.