ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 01 Nov 2025 Education

St.Thomas Aquinas SHS students walk home barefoot after footwear seizure

  Sat, 01 Nov 2025
St.Thomas Aquinas SHS students walk home barefoot after footwear seizure

Some students of St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School in Accra were forced to walk home barefooted after school authorities reportedly confiscated their sandals for not meeting the approved dress code.

One of the affected students explained that their sandals were seized by the headmaster because they were not in the prescribed colour. According to the school’s rules, only brown sandals are permitted.

However, some students argued that the school’s prospectus allows them to wear either black or white shoes, insisting that the confiscation was unfair.

The incident has sparked debate among parents and the public about the appropriateness of such disciplinary measures, with many questioning whether sending students home without footwear is justified.

The development adds to ongoing discussions about disciplinary policies in senior high schools, including restrictions on hairstyles, the use of local languages, and footwear regulations.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

C/R: Denkyirahene carried in palanquin to pay homage to River Offin C/R: Denkyirahene carried in palanquin to pay homage to River Offin 

1 hour ago

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to pay three-day visit to Ghana German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to pay three-day visit to Ghana  

1 hour ago

St.Thomas Aquinas SHS students walk home barefoot after footwear seizure St.Thomas Aquinas SHS students walk home barefoot after footwear seizure

1 hour ago

Minority NPP demands clarity on Ghana Gold Board funding Minority NPP demands clarity on Ghana Gold Board funding

1 hour ago

Ghana Gold Boards funding and licensing practices under scrutiny Ghana Gold Board's funding and licensing practices under scrutiny 

1 hour ago

Wenchi Traditional Council invites Mahama to late queen mother’s funeral Wenchi Traditional Council invites Mahama to late queen mother’s funeral   

1 hour ago

Chinese Embassy reacts to EU Parliament Chair remarks on China-Ghana trade relations Chinese Embassy reacts to EU Parliament Chair remarks on China-Ghana trade relat...

1 hour ago

FDA revokes authorisation of Omama Herbal Mixture over dangerous drug adulteration FDA revokes authorisation of Omama Herbal Mixture over dangerous drug adulterati...

1 hour ago

Eco-Conscious Citizens laud revocation of L.I. 2462 but warn galamsey fight is far from over Eco-Conscious Citizens laud revocation of L.I. 2462 but warn galamsey fight is f...

1 hour ago

NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim thrashes Adisadel and Prempeh to qualify for semi-finals NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim thrashes Adisadel and Prempeh to qualify for semi-finals

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line