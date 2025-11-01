St.Thomas Aquinas SHS students walk home barefoot after footwear seizure

Some students of St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School in Accra were forced to walk home barefooted after school authorities reportedly confiscated their sandals for not meeting the approved dress code.

One of the affected students explained that their sandals were seized by the headmaster because they were not in the prescribed colour. According to the school’s rules, only brown sandals are permitted.

However, some students argued that the school’s prospectus allows them to wear either black or white shoes, insisting that the confiscation was unfair.

The incident has sparked debate among parents and the public about the appropriateness of such disciplinary measures, with many questioning whether sending students home without footwear is justified.

The development adds to ongoing discussions about disciplinary policies in senior high schools, including restrictions on hairstyles, the use of local languages, and footwear regulations.