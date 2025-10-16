ASTECH, DACE alumni honored at 2025 District Ghana Teachers’ Prize  

Mr. Abusah Micheal Kwame, a graduate of Ada Senior High Technical School (ASTECH) located in the Ada West District, and Dambai College of Education (DACE), has received recognition alongside other educators in the Ada West District for the year 2025.

The event, which took place on October 7, 2025, in Koluedor, a suburb, was titled "Achieving Results Through Motivated Teachers" and aimed to honor outstanding teachers at all educational levels within the district, as well as former educators who have made significant contributions to the field across various schools in the area.

The accolade for the best teacher was awarded to each teacher who demonstrated excellence in the subjects they facilitate, leaving a notable impact on their classrooms.

In the category of Best Junior High School Teacher in the Ada West District in 2025, Mr. Abusah Micheal Kwame, a science instructor at Salom DA Junior High School, was recognized as the top-performing teacher among numerous Junior High School teachers.

In an interview, Mr. Micheal, who has 13 years of teaching experience, expressed his determination to overcome challenges that impede service delivery, emphasizing the importance of student outcomes in the subject and their progress after graduation.

As a professional teacher from Dambai College of Education, he emphasized the importance of post-classroom engagement with students, stating that his responsibility includes bridging the gap between students and their parents on matters beyond his control, as well as addressing various phenomena to achieve positive outcomes.

Mr. Abusah Micheal, a resident of Koluedor and an alumnus of Koluedor JHS, also underscored the importance of his strong rapport with community members as a crucial element in his teaching effectiveness, advocating for increased community involvement with school authorities.

He is confident that his success will inspire both his students and fellow teachers to pursue excellence in their educational endeavors and professional roles as educators.

The prize awarded to him consisted of a certificate and a NASCO Chest Freezer.

The award was initiated by the Member of Parliament for the Sege Constituency, Hon. Daniel Keshi Bessy, in partnership with the Ghana Education Service, Ada West District, graced by the District Chief Executive of the Ada West District, Hon. Jerry John Foreigner Mills-Nkrumah.

Present at the event was the cornerstone of education in the Ada West District, Dr. Stephen Arthur, who serves as the District Director of Education for the Ada West District.