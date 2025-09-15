Direct Democracy – Switzerland’s Politics, a Model for All Countries ?

I left Romania at the age of 29 in 1999, and I have been living in Switzerland for more than 25 years.

Having lived in both countries, I was able to directly observe the impact of politics on an ordinary citizen and the benefits of direct democracy in my country by adoption, Switzerland.

With this document, I would like to draw your attention to this form of politics and, if possible, convince you of the importance of changing the current form of political organization in your country.

A) The Constitution of Switzerland begins with the declaration: “In the name of Almighty God!”

This wording – “In the name of Almighty God!” – highlights that Switzerland is not, in the strict sense, a secular state, since its fundamental text makes a direct reference to God (Jehovah – the King of All gods).

At the same time, the principle of religious freedom is guaranteed, allowing for the harmonious coexistence of different denominations and beliefs.

Throughout history, the Christian faith has had a crucial influence on the political, social, and cultural development of Switzerland. Many of the values at the foundation of Swiss society — respect for the law, civic responsibility, solidarity, and human dignity — have their roots in the Christian ethos. The country’s current prosperity and stability can be seen, at least in part, as the result of the work and dedication of believers who shaped national institutions.

Even though the process of secularization is growing stronger today, Christianity continues to be an essential element of identity.

From my point of view, the presence of Christian leaders at the head of a state is a fundamental factor for its well-being.

The historical experience of the communist and atheist era demonstrates what can happen when leadership is in the hands of people deprived of faith: poverty, systemic corruption, and widespread dissatisfaction among the population.

B) In a Few Words, Swiss Politics: How Does It Work?

Switzerland is a direct democracy, which means that citizens actively participate in political decisions.

It is also a federal state: it is made up of 26 cantons (similar to departments in your country), each with a certain degree of autonomy (laws, taxes, education, etc.).

Switzerland has three levels of power:

The Confederation (national): responsible for matters concerning the whole country (army, currency, foreign policy, etc.).

responsible for matters concerning the whole country (army, currency, foreign policy, etc.). The cantons/ departments (regional): each has its own government and parliament.

each has its own government and parliament. The communes (local): they manage local services (schools, roads, etc.).

The Swiss Parliament consists of two chambers:

The National Council (200 members): represents the people.

represents the people. The Council of States (46 members): represents the cantons.

Laws must be approved by both chambers.

The Swiss federal government, called the Federal Council, is made up of 7 members elected by Parliament.

There is no president with supreme powers: the President of the Confederation changes every year and does not hold more power than the other members.

The government of a Swiss canton, called the Council of State, is composed of 5 to 7 members elected by the people of the canton for a term of generally four years.

Decisions are taken collectively, which means that all members participate in the decision-making process. A president is chosen among them for a mandate, usually one or two years.

The government of a commune/city, often called the municipality, is the executive body responsible for day-to-day management and implementing the decisions taken by the communal council. It usually consists of 3 to 9 members, elected by the citizens of the commune, and presided over by a syndic (mayor). Members of the municipality are elected for 4 years; they must swear an oath on the Federal Constitution and the cantonal constitution before taking office.

The communal council is the deliberative body of the commune or city (the "parliament"). It is composed of 100 councillors elected for 5 years by the voters of the commune or city. It is a deliberative body: it sets rules but does not legislate.

The Federal Council is composed of several parties (concordance system) in order to ensure stability.

In Switzerland, creating political parties is relatively simple and free, since the law does not impose strict conditions. A group of people sharing common ideas and values can decide to create a party to influence political life.

The main political parties in Switzerland today are:

Swiss People’s Party (SVP / UDC) – conservative, right-wing populist – 62 seats in the National Council.

– conservative, right-wing populist – in the National Council. Social Democratic Party (SP / PS) – center-left, social-democratic – 41 seats in the National Council.

– center-left, social-democratic – in the National Council. The Liberals (FDP / PLR) – center-right, economically liberal – 28 seats in the National Council.

– center-right, economically liberal – in the National Council. The Centre (Die Mitte / Le Centre) – center-right, Christian-democratic – 29 seats in the National Council.

– center-right, Christian-democratic – seats in the National Council. The Green Party – left-wing, environmentalist – 23 seats in the National Council.

The Swiss political scene is dominated by a few major parties, covering a spectrum from conservative right to ecological left. The multiparty system, based on consensus, allows for broad coalitions and proportional representation, thus ensuring stability and political cooperation at the federal level.

Switzerland is a direct democracy, which means that citizens can:

Launch a popular initiative: to propose a change to the Constitution (100,000 signatures required).

to propose a change to the Constitution Request a referendum: to challenge a law passed by Parliament (50,000 signatures required).

Each year, several popular votes are held on various subjects.

Swiss politics often works by seeking compromise between parties.

Let us remember a few Bible verses:

Proverbs 15:22

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs%2015%3A22&version=NIV

« Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.»

Proverbs 24:6

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs%2024%3A6&version=NIV

« Surely you need guidance to wage war, and victory is won through many advisers.»

Proverbs 11:14

https://biblehub.com/proverbs/11-14.htm

« For lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisers.»

C) The Tax System in Switzerland (A Summary)

Switzerland has a federalist tax system, which means that taxes are levied at three levels:

The Confederation (federal level) • Direct taxes:

◦ Federal direct tax on individual income

◦ Corporate profit tax

• Indirect taxes:

◦ VAT (Value Added Tax): 8.1% (standard rate in 2024) ◦ Excise duties on tobacco, alcohol, gasoline, etc. The Cantons (cantonal/ departments level in your country) • Each canton sets its own tax rates.

• Therefore, there are significant tax differences between cantons. • Cantons levy:

◦ Income tax and wealth tax on individuals

◦ Profit tax and capital tax on businesses The Communes (communal level) • Communes also levy income and wealth taxes. • The rate usually corresponds to a percentage of the cantonal rate (called the communal coefficient).

Specific features of the Swiss tax system

• Strong tax competition between cantons (some apply very low rates)

• Transparent and stable tax system

• Attractive corporate taxation (often lower than in other European countries)

D) In the Swiss Federal Constitution, we can read:

"The strength of a community is measured by the well-being of its weakest members."

Cantonal Social Assistance and Social Integration Income

The social integration income is financial support intended for adults living in the canton (Swiss citizens or residence permit holders) who do not have sufficient income to cover their basic needs.

This support includes:

minimum financial assistance for basic living ,

, personalized social support,

measures for social and professional integration.

Financial Support

Must be requested from the Regional Social Center (CSR) of the place of residence.

of the place of residence. Includes an amount covering: ◦ basic needs and rent for housing where the person can live alone (studio or apartment; maximum amount adjusted annually according to the housing market and cost of living), ◦ exceptional costs , particularly related to health .

Health insurance is covered by a special subsidy.

Social Support

Offered free of charge by CSR social workers.

of charge by CSR Helps people facing difficulties related to: ◦ budget, housing, family, work, health, administration, etc.

Objective: regain autonomy and avoid dependency on social aid.

Social and Professional Integration

Offers training, internships, temporary jobs, etc.

Objective: integration into the labor market and social life.

Beneficiaries are accompanied by personal advisers to build a realistic professional project.

The Benefits of Adequate Social Assistance for a decent Life

1. For the Individual

Meeting essential needs: food, housing, clothing, health, education.

Reducing stress and anxiety: a stable minimum income supports mental health .

and anxiety: a stable minimum income supports Increasing reintegration opportunities: sufficient support allows job-seeking without excessive pressure and makes investment in vocational training possible.

Social justice: guarantees the fundamental right to a decent life.

2. For Society

Reduction of poverty and inequalities: a fair support system decreases social gaps.

Prevention of social problems: crime, social exclusion, lack of education.

Economic stimulus: beneficiaries spend support on local goods and services, thus supporting the economy.

Social cohesion: a shared minimum support reduces tensions between social classes.

Creating conditions that allow unemployed people to invent and create.

that allow unemployed people Did you know that Switzerland is a country renowned for its innovation and the high number of patent applications per capita? Switzerland stands out in particular for the number of patents filed in relation to its population, positioning itself as the country with the highest number of patent applications per capita. Sufficient social assistance in case of need, which allows people to have a mind free from the worries of daily life (current or future), undoubtedly contributes to this large number of inventions and technological progress. And whoever says technological progress, also says well-being, wealth.

3. For the State

Long-term cost reduction: investing in a decent life lowers future expenses related to health, justice, or emergency interventions.

Strengthening citizens’ trust: a state that supports people in need reinforces its legitimacy.

Human Dignity in Switzerland

In Switzerland, human dignity is a fundamental right protected by the Federal Constitution (Article 7).

This means that every person must be treated with respect, without discrimination, humiliation, or degrading treatment.

Courts and commissions ensure compliance with this right and sanction violations.

Human dignity is at the heart of Swiss values and the legal system, guaranteeing everyone the right to be respected and protected in all situations.

E) Why Direct Democracy, as in Switzerland, Is One of the Best Forms of Government

The people hold the power

Citizens do not just vote to elect politicians.

They can directly decide on laws through popular votes.

This gives the people greater control and responsibility.

Greater civic participation

Through referendums and popular initiatives, everyone can actively participate in political life.

As a result, citizens are better informed and more engaged.

Better acceptance of decisions

When the people vote on a law themselves, it is easier to accept the outcome, even if not everyone agrees.

This strengthens social cohesion and reduces conflicts.

Elected officials who listen more

Since citizens can overturn a law through a referendum, politicians are obliged to listen to the voice of the people.

This reduces abuse of power and lack of transparency.

A stable and peaceful system

Switzerland has a long tradition of peace and stability.

The direct democracy system encourages compromise between regions, languages, and parties.

Respect for diversity

Each canton and municipality has significant autonomy.

This allows local particularities and minorities to be respected.

Conclusion

(Swiss) direct democracy gives a voice to the people, limits abuses, strengthens stability, and promotes dialogue.

Governments work as teams, and everything is based on dialogue and respect for citizens’ opinions. Sometimes this can be slow, but the system remains stable and democratic.

Human dignity, being a fundamental right protected in Switzerland, ensures that every person is treated with respect, without discrimination, humiliation, or degrading treatment.

Extreme poverty, as seen in some countries with homeless people without sufficient income, is eradicated in Switzerland.

Residents of Switzerland can create and dream, invent without being burdened by big concerns about the next day. And where there are inventions, there is technological progress, which brings wealth.

Switzerland is a model that should inspire all countries in the world.

