The Urgent Need for a National Youth Mental Health Policy in Ghana

Mental health is an essential component of overall well-being, yet it remains one of the most overlooked aspects of public health in Ghana. For young people, particularly those in school, mental health challenges can significantly impact academic performance, social development, and long-term life outcomes.

Without proper support structures, many children and adolescents struggle in silence, facing conditions such as anxiety, depression, and emotional distress without access to the help they need. This situation calls for a well-structured national policy to integrate mental health support into the education and health sectors, ensuring that every child receives the necessary care to thrive.

Key objectives of a national youth mental health policy

A comprehensive national policy on youth mental health should aim to promote emotional well-being, provide early intervention mechanisms, ensure equitable access to services, and equip stakeholders with the necessary skills to offer support.

Schools should not only focus on academic achievement but also on the psychological and emotional welfare of students. Mental health education should be integrated into the school curriculum, teaching children from an early age how to recognise and manage emotions, build resilience, and seek help when needed. At the same time, teachers and school staff should be trained to identify warning signs of mental distress and provide basic support or refer students to professional services when necessary.

Expanding access to mental health services

A strong policy should ensure that mental health services are accessible to all children, regardless of their geographical location or socio-economic background. Currently, mental health care is often concentrated in urban centres, leaving rural communities with little to no access to professional services. A national strategy must address this imbalance by expanding mental health services to underserved areas.

One way to achieve this is through mobile mental health clinics that bring professional care directly to rural communities, bridging the gap between urban and remote schools. Strengthening referral systems between schools and local health facilities is also critical in ensuring that children receive timely and adequate care.

Reducing stigma through public awareness

Addressing stigma remains a crucial challenge in mental health advocacy. Many young people in Ghana are discouraged from seeking help due to the negative cultural perceptions surrounding mental illness. A national mental health policy must include a broad public awareness campaign aimed at shifting public attitudes and normalising conversations about mental health. Leveraging radio, television, social media, and community engagement programs can help spread accurate information and challenge harmful misconceptions.

Involving traditional and religious leaders in these efforts will also be key, as they hold significant influence in shaping societal attitudes. By using local languages and culturally relevant messaging, these campaigns can effectively reach diverse segments of the population.

Building capacity for long-term impact

Capacity building is another essential component of a successful mental health policy. A large-scale training program should be implemented to empower teachers, school counsellors, healthcare workers, and community leaders with the knowledge and skills to support young people’s mental health.

Investing in training for school staff will enable early identification of mental health issues and the provision of appropriate interventions. Equipping health professionals with specialised skills in child and adolescent mental health care will ensure that those in need receive professional support.

Additionally, peer mentorship programs within schools can be instrumental in fostering a culture of openness, where students support one another and feel safe discussing mental health concerns.

Addressing regional disparities in mental health care

Ghana’s regional disparities must also be considered in the implementation of a national youth mental health policy. While urban areas may benefit from existing mental health facilities and trained professionals, rural communities often lack even the most basic services.

A national strategy should incorporate targeted interventions for different regions. Rural communities may require mobile clinics and the training of local health workers to ensure consistent and accessible services.

In urban schools, where high academic pressure and competition contribute to stress and anxiety, tailored interventions should address these specific challenges. Recognising cultural differences and engaging community leaders in the discussion will help ensure that interventions are well-received and effectively implemented.

Monitoring and measuring the policy’s success

Monitoring and evaluation must be a core component of any national mental health strategy. Without a system to measure the impact of interventions, it will be difficult to assess progress and make necessary adjustments. Key performance indicators should be established to track improvements in mental health awareness, stigma reduction, access to services, and overall well-being of students. Regular assessments, surveys, and feedback mechanisms from schools and healthcare providers will ensure that the policy remains effective and responsive to the evolving needs of young people.

A vision for the future

A well-designed and properly implemented national youth mental health policy has the potential to transform the future of Ghana’s young population. By prioritising mental well-being alongside academic achievement, Ghana can create an environment where students feel supported, resilient, and equipped to navigate life’s challenges. Reducing stigma and ensuring access to professional care will lead to improved academic outcomes, lower dropout rates, and a generation of emotionally strong and productive citizens.

Mental health should not be treated as a secondary issue. It is fundamental to the success and prosperity of young people and, by extension, the nation as a whole. The time to act is now. Ghana must take decisive steps towards implementing a national youth mental health policy that ensures no child is left behind in the struggle for emotional and psychological well-being.

*Dr Moses Deyegbe Kuvoame is an Associate Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway. He is also the Executive Director of the Centre for African Mental Health Promotion and Cultural Competence (CampCom.info), an NGO in Oslo, Norway.