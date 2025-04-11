ModernGhana logo
We take allegations seriously but not games of smoke and mirrors — Mahama 'jabs' Ntim Fordjour

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
FRI, 11 APR 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has criticised what he described as unfounded allegations aimed at diverting attention from real national issues.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to treating all crime-related allegations seriously, assuring that the country’s security agencies will investigate and prosecute offenders, regardless of their status.

Speaking at the Graduation Parade of the Ghana Military Academy on Friday, April 11, the President stressed that the Ghana Armed Forces are too engaged with pressing security challenges to waste time on distractions.

“Let me reiterate that we will take all allegations of crime seriously and trigger our security service, investigative machinery, to go after criminals no matter who they are,” President Mahama said.

“But let me state emphatically also that we do not have the resources and time to engage in any game of smoke and mirrors. The Ghana Armed Forces is engaged in several threats in several theaters to maintain peace and security in our nation.”

Though indirect, the President's remarks come in the wake of a press conference by the Minority Caucus in Parliament, where Assin South MP, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, demanded that the Ministry of National Security disclose the cargo contents of Air Med Flight N823AM and Cavok Air Antonov 12B, which landed in Ghana in March this year.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour alleged that the two flights may have transported illegal substances and large sums of money, and called for transparency and accountability from authorities.

However, Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has denied the allegations, insisting that the aircraft had legitimate reasons to land in the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

